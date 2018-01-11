Cowboys play in Rangely today, host Walden Friday

MEEKER | The Cowboys started 2018 with two league wins and will play two more league games this week, starting with the Panthers tonight in Rangely, then hosting the North Park Wildcats Friday. Meeker defeated the West Grand Mustangs 58-30, then pounded the Tigers in Hayden 66-28.

“Against West Grand, we did a very good job defensively, holding their leading scorer to just seven points,” Meeker head coach Klark Kindler said. “We shot the ball well from the perimeter against their zone.”

Meeker led 18-12 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 11 at halftime. The Cowboys scored 28 points in the second half and held the Mustangs to 11, including three points in the fourth.

Logan Hughes led all scorers with 15 points, senior classmate Zach Dinwiddie added 14, junior Stephen Walsh scored eight, seniors Doak Mantle and Valentin Rosas each added six points, Eli Newman scored four and led the team with 10 rebounds, Cole Rogers made a three-pointer and Trapper Merrifield made a basket.

“Against Hayden, we got off to a sluggish start and that was my fault for the way we prepared them,” Coach Kindler said. “The second half we got it rolling and held them to six points.”

The Cowboys led 16-10 after the first quarter and 34-22 at halftime before scoring 16 points in the third quarter, while holding the Tigers scoreless and only six points in the final quarter.

Dinwiddie led the Cowboys with 18 points and eight rebounds, Mantle scored 15, Newman added 10 and pulled down six rebounds. Merrifield and Rogers each added four points, while Hughes finished with five and eight rebounds. Junior Brennan Jensen scored four points and recorded six rebounds.

The Cowboys tip off against the Panthers tonight in Rangely and host the North Park Wildcats Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...