Cowboys wrestle at home and in Delta

MEEKER | Hometown wrestling fans were treated to one final dual meet in 2017 when the Buena Vista Demons came to Meeker last Friday before both teams wrestled in the Delta Invitational tournament the following day. The Cowboys will wrestle in the annual Warrior Classic starting this Friday at Grand Junction Central High School.

Only nine varsity matches were wrestled against the Demons and Meeker won five of them, all by pin fall, but lost the dual 30-45.

“I would have liked to see more wrestling,” Meeker head coach J.C. Watt said. “I liked that we pinned five times but I didn’t like that we got pinned three times.”

Jacob Pelloni (120), Tannen Kennedy (138), Jake Shelton (160), James Amick (170) and Ridge Williams (220) all pinned their Demon opponents, while senior Garrett Frantz lost and Colton Wille, Christopher Strate and Kesston Hobbs were all pinned.

Coach Watt said Pelloni was in a “very tough” spot with two state finalist from last year but still placed fifth, winning two and losing two, including one in overtime.

Kennedy recorded two more pins in Delta but lost to Chesnik, who was state runner-up last year to Meeker Sheridan Harvey in the finals.

Frantz, Shelton and Amick all finished fourth in their respective weights and Williams was a consolation champ in his bracket.

“We got better,” coach Watt said of the weekend experience. “We are still getting our weights sorted out. “They will change some more after the first of the year but they need to, we are giving up too much weight, in some cases.”

Assistant coach Carl Padilla took seven wrestlers to Rifle for a JV tournament and returned with one champ, three runners-up and a consolation champ, as well as a third place team finish.

Tucker Ercanbrack defeated teammate Cooper Main in the championship match in the 132-pound bracket. Charles Curry finished second in the 120-pound bracket and Dax Sheridan was a runner-up in the 152-pound bracket, while Colby Clatterbaugh was a consolation champ at 160.

Only the varsity wrestlers will compete this weekend.

