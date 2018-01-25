Crab Crack to be held Feb. 10

RANGELY | The annual Crab Crack will be held Saturday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for social hour. Dinner is at 7 p. m. Chamber members must have paid their full 2018 membership dues before making a reservation. For more information, please call 970-675-5290 or email rangelychamber@gmail.com.
