Crab Crack to be held Feb. 10

RANGELY | The annual Crab Crack will be held Saturday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for social hour. Dinner is at 7 pm. Chamber members must have paid their full 2018 membership dues before making a reservation. For more information, please call 970-675-5290 or email rangelychamber@gmail.com.
Related Articles
Rangely Chamber’s Crab Crack Feb. 11
January 25, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | The Rangely Area of Commerce will host their annual Crab Crack on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Weiss Center’s Colorado Room at CNCC. Tickets go on sale Jan. 9 to […]
Rangely Chamber’s Crab Crack Feb. 11
January 17, 2017 Herald Times Staff 0
RANGELY | The Rangely Area of Commerce will host their annual Crab Crack on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Weiss Center’s Colorado Room at CNCC. Tickets go on sale Jan. 9 to […]
Leave a Reply