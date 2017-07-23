Craig man dies in kayaking accident on Yampa River

DINOSAUR | A 66-year-old

man from Craig, identified Tuesday as

Michael Brinks, died July 15 while on

a two-person private trip using inflatable

kayaks on the Yampa River in

Dinosaur National Monument.

Based on preliminary reports, at

approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday,

July 15, the kayaker hit a rock in

Tepee Rapid, capsized, and never

resurfaced. He was wearing a personal

flotation device. The reporting party

kayaked 24 miles downstream to

Hells Canyon Ranch to report the incident.

Monument staff were contacted

just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. Search

and rescue efforts were launched

Sunday morning.

Due to the remote location of the

incident, and low water levels along

the Yampa River, monument staff

used a helicopter to aid in the

response. A contracted helicopter from

PJ Helicopters of Red Bluff, Calif.,

and the Mesa Verde National Park

Helitack Crew were already on-site in

the monument for a wildland fire

assignment.

At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, the

kayaker’s body was located approximately

three miles downstream from

the point last seen. The body was

recovered from the river and transported

to the Moffat County Coroner.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s

Department is a partner in the investigation.

