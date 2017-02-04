Cribbage Final Four …

February 4, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Slider 0

Bruce Clatterbaugh, Nick Smith, Jeri Gilchrist and Anthony Mazzola were the final four players in the annual Benefit Cribbage Tournament, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Parks District last Sunday. Clatterbaugh defeated our local sheriff in the semifinals then beat Gilchrist, the defending champion to win bragging rights and the title. Proceeds benefited Hope West. Bobby Gutierrez Photo

