Crocheting for a cause…

March 7, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Meeker 0

This group of Meeker residents (plus a few who weren’t there Monday) has been gathering at the LAI office at Sixth and Main for seven weeks to create sleeping mats for homeless folks out of plastic grocery bags. First the donated bags are cut into strips. The strips are joined together to create balls of “plarn”—plastic yarn—which is crocheted into 3 foot by 6 foot long mats. As of Monday, the group had completed three mats, and hopes to complete at least 20 before they take them to the homeless shelter in Grand Junction. It takes 600-700 bags to complete one mat. More bags, preferably clean ones, are needed. Niki Turner photo

