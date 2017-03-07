Crocheting for a cause…

Related Articles
Bolton in the running to be national BLM director
December 18, 2016 Niki Turner 0
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bolton said. “Any other administration I wouldn’t have a chance, but this one is doing things differently.” […]
Living in the now: Jean Welder
December 14, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0
MEEKER I “Live your life well, and if you can help someone, help them.” Simple words that mean so much, and that exemplify Jean Welder’s philosophy on life as a schoolteacher in four different states […]
Meeker’s fastest 100-yard dash
December 21, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0
—Harold Ball’s record still stands 67 years later— MEEKER I From the record-setting 100-yard dash in 1945 to his extensive family history in the area, Harold Ball’s story is an interesting one. He ran a […]
Leave a Reply