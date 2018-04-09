Cultural Heritage summit April 25-27

RANGELY | Registration for the fourth annual Northwest Colorado Cultural Heritage Program Summit sponsored by the Colorado Tourism Office is now available online. The summit will be held April 25-27 and includes trips to Canyon Pintado, The Tank, Dinosaur National Monument, an opportunity to try rock crawling or a ride in a side-by-side, as well as a variety of presentations on building cultural heritage tourism and its economic benefits. Contact program coordinator Nancy Kramer at 970-367-7282 or email nbkramer@nwcochp.org for more information.
