Cyclists riding for affordable housing stop in Dinosaur

DINOSAUR | Dozens of service-oriented cyclists will take to the highways and byways of the United States this summer, riding more than 3,600 miles with the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure, coast-to-coast from San Francisco, Calif., to Savannah, Ga., from June 2-Aug. 5. Tonight they’ll stop in Dinosaur, Colo., and stay at the Dinosaur Baptist Church.

From the Golden Gate Bridge, the group of more than 30 cyclists will head east to summit the Sierra Nevadas, soak in the scenery at Lake Tahoe, pedal across the Great Basin to Salt Lake City, climb up and over the Rocky Mountains, and wind southward to Santa Fe, before continuing on a southern tier route to the Atlantic via Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Riders complete an average of 75 miles per day, and will enjoy fully-supported group rest stops every 20 miles.

Now in its 10th year, the Bike Adventure is a ministry of The Fuller Center for Housing—a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization based in Americus, Ga., which is dedicated to building and renovating homes in partnership with those in need. The Fuller Center was launched in 2005 by Millard and Linda Fuller, who co-founded Habitat for Humanity in 1976. Today, the Fuller Center continues the Fullers’ vision for a grassroots, decentralized and faith-based movement working to eliminate poverty housing worldwide.

The Bike Adventure has raised more than $1.6 million in support of the Fuller Center since its founding in 2008.

All Bike Adventure riders will raise approximately $1 per mile, and will work alongside local Fuller Center Covenant Partners and homeowners at six build sites along the route. In every small town and big city along the way, the riders will proudly share and bear testament to the mission of the Fuller Center.

To learn more about the Fuller Center Bike Adventure, to register, or to donate to the cause, navigate to www.fullercenterbikeadventure.org.

Like this: Like Loading...