Days Gone By…

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

• Rain set in Wednesday and turned to snow Thursday, which continued till yesterday afternoon. Here in town the snow melted about as fast as it came down, but in the higher country it is reported that over two feet of new snow covers the ground.

• Look out for your own faults and you will not find time to look out for those of other people.

• Gardening is now on in real earnest. Full attention will be paid to the gardening campaign in Meeker this season.

• Decollete bathing suits are all right as far as they reach.

• Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Grinstead visited town friends Wednesday. Mr. Grinstead has a good place in Josephine Park, which he will look after this season instead of going out on government work, as he has now for a number of years past.

• How about those trees for the outside of the town park?

• Encourage the “Tiny Tad” soldiers, otherwise the Boy Scouts, by attending their dance next Friday evening at Rooney’s Hall.

• Ernest Oldland tired of handling the gold and other forms of “the metallic sound” at the First National Bank this week, and got out and did the cowboy stunt for a spell.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

• Don Findlay, Harold Rae Turner and George Rienau, all of Meeker, received second and third degree burns as the result of an explosion early Friday. They are making satisfactory recoveries.

• “Summer Wine” was the theme of the annual Meeker High School Pep Club banquet and prom. Mike Nieslanik and Cindy Humbert were crowned king and queen. Attendants were Sharon Crawford and Ray Evenson.

• Celebrating his first birthday April 21 with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Allan Rogers, was Benjamin Jay Rogers.

• Patrick Michael O’Hanahan, junior student at Meeker High School, received serious injuries in a one-car accident last Thursday. A passenger in the car, Gene Rosenlund, escaped injury.

• Mr. and Mrs. George Hart, formerly of Grand Junction, opened their new business in Meeker last Saturday at the A&W Drive-In located on Market Street.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

• It’s chicken pox time at the elementary school. According to LPN and School Nurse Aide Holly Schopp, there have been 18 cases since March and six youngsters are home scratching this week. Anny Buffington, the new Chamber of Commerce Director, is the only adult known to be sporting spots.

• Northwest Colorado County Coordinators for H. Ross Perot Petition Committees have been named and will begin learning how to circulate and sign petitions next weekend.

• Dean Parr was more than just a little surprised to receive the U.S. Postal Service’s 1992 Volunteer of the Year Award last week. Presenting the award was local postmaster Dale Hallebach.

• Reigning over this year’s junior/senior prom were king and queen Bailey Franklin and Nita Rust, attendants Mistalyn Livingston and Josh White and Jennifer Phelan and Jason Dunham. Helping out as crown bearers were Koley Borchard and Allison Livingston.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

• Donny Clare won first prize of $5 and a free pass for the family to one day’s performance at the rodeo. His theme was “Energy of the West.”

• Letter to the Editor: Let me tell you what them pots full of pale red flowers hanging on Main Street remind me of. A working man, dressed in Western clothes and work boots with a TOP HAT on his head. Get the picture?

• The annual junior/senior prom was held Saturday evening. “Roman Holiday” was this year’s theme. The court consisted of junior Joe Turner, Jay Rector, Linda Sutton, Kathy Baker and Jim Fullenwider. Chosen queen and king were Sharon Hutton and Craig Polley.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

• Governor Romer has proposed a 1 cent sales to increase to pay for upgrading education. He also wants to shift the power of control from the state to local districts. The schools feel that they don’t get enough money, and many parents think that they are not getting enough education for the bucks.

• The Rangely Rural Fire Protection District will be giving away three smoke detectors every week. This week’s winners are: Brian Newland, Ellen Edwards and Katie Ford.

• Hiding over 5,000 eggs this year was a fun job. The $5 grand prize winners were: Devon Miller, Jonathan Duce, Brittany Howard and Brandon Muller.

• The Panther baseball team advanced to Alamosa for the next round of the state playoffs.

• Chris Hejl, fifth grader at Parkview Elementary and Webelos of Pack 189, earned the highest rank a Cub Scout can earn—the Arrow of Light. He acknowledged his mother as a big help to him as he worked toward earning this rank.

Like this: Like Loading...