Days Gone By: April 12, 2018

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– This would be a nicer country to live in if so many of us didn’t have the idea that we were put here to regulate the affairs of the other fellow.

– The Limekiln school will close Friday, April 19, with an entertainment, supper and dance in the evening.

– One little chap (a Grinstead boy) only had his jack-knife to give. He gave it. And it is safe to say that the big fellows—such as John Schermerhorn and Frank Sheridan—will see to it that the little fellow has a finer jack-knife in place of the one which he gave to the Red Cross.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– A climax to the Pep Club banquet and prom Saturday night was the announcement of the 1968 King and Queen—Greg Glasgow and Miss Mary Ann McKean. Their attendances are Miss Kay Brennan and Rod Crawford.

– Mr. and Mrs. Mark Sheridan are announcing the birth of their son, James Hamilton, born Saturday, April 6 at 12:21 p.m. at Pioneers Hospital. Their son weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches in length.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Motorists on Highway 13 near Nine-Mile slowed down to get through a muddy mess as highway workers tried to stabilize the area where a mudslide had been causing trouble for several weeks.

– Eight Meeker High School students were arrested in connection with a break-in at the Juniper Hot Springs, west of Craig. Some of the students were released to their parents, while others had to post bond in the $2,000 range.

– We feel the coverage we got from the Meeker Herald was very inadequate. What we did for the state, the community, Rocky Mountain Bowstrings and ourselves was a lot more important than a bingo game, or some managers of a lodge up on the mountain. We got stuck on the back page and are made to look trivial.

The Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Markel Massey, 12-year-old seventh grader from Rangely, won first place in the junior high division at the Rio Blanco County Spelling Bee.

– Foster Lumber Co.’s announcement this week that the lumber yard in Rangely would be closed in June was a sad blow to most residents. Lack of business is the reason given for the closing.

– Bumper sticker: “Don’t be a dropout. Stay in school and learn to read and riot.”

The Rangely Times— 25 years ago

– Jennifer Filener has been selected to participate in Continental Teams 1993 Amateur European Volleyball tour.

– This year’s seventh graders placed third in the region of the Colorado Mathematics League’s annual math contest.

