Days Gone By: August 10, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– Flora-Derma Beauty Treatment: Our unnoticeable enamel, applied as directed, gives a transparent look to the face.

– M.M. Weller of Strawberry, was placed under arrest Thursday by Sheriff Lyon, charged with cattle rustling.

– The Needle Club met with Mrs. Babcock and had a good time, as usual. There were eight ladies present. The next meeting will be with Ruby Carstens.

– As foreshadowed in the Herald’s report last week, of the Gil Wesson tragedy, it is now very clearly established the old pioneer was murdered and his cabin fired to hide the crime. District Attorney Delaney and Sheriff Lion went up to Coal Creek and placed under arrest James H. Goodell, whose actions had aroused suspicions. The evidence against him is purely circumstantial but it was considered sufficient to carry the case over to the District Court. It is evident that robbery was the incentive to the dastardly crime. Gil Wesson was supposed to $150 or $200 cash in his possession.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Meeker was indeed saddened when word was received Wednesday morning that Freeman Fairfield had passed away Tuesday at Long Beach, Calif.

– Negotiations were completed this week whereby School District Re-1 purchased the vacant lot between Third and Fourth on Main Street from R.G. Lyttle. The lot was one of several considered by the school board and was purchased for $1,600. The school board now plans to lay a cement foundation for a one-story log school house to be moved in from Marvine Creek. All kindergarten children will go to school in the fairly new building, starting this fall.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– In the only contested local primary election, incumbent Don Davis took the race for District #2 County Commissioner away from John Neiberger by 56 votes.

– Recent fires at the post office have forced postmaster Dale K. Hallebach to consider closing the lobby between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

– Kathleen Sullivan represented Congressman Ben Nighthorse Campbell in a debate with Senate opponents Dick Lamm and Josie Heath before the Jefferson County democrats.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– It’s hard to realize that summer is almost over but school opens in about two weeks. We hope you’re planning your back to school shopping in Rangely insofar as possible. One mother recently told me she never realized the value of education until the children went back to school.

– Rangely College will open its doors next month to an increased enrollment, well-exceeding the timetable set up five years ago when the two-year college first accepted students.

– The Rangely Library now has records which may be checked out. These are 33-1/3 long playing albums and range from country music to Dr. Seuss records for children.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– It was between fifth and sixth grade—exactly 30 years ago—that Janis Reams left Rangely. Now she is Janis Reams Hudson, a resident of Oklahoma and a romance novelist. She was in town a week ago and told of her plans to write some novels about Rangely.

We, the citizens of Rangely, are getting a tax funded and tax financed “not-so-super” market crammed down our throats, unless we can raise enough money to hire an attorney to initiate legal procedures.

Like this: Like Loading...