Days Gone By: August 3, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– H.H. Joy of Meeker, well known in Craig, this week was appointed Western slope general sales agent for the Maxwell and Overland automobiles with headquarters at Grand Junction, to which place he shortly will go from Meeker.

n Of the 200 tickets issued for the Red Cross show at the Princess Theater last Monday night, Mrs. W.H. Purdy sold over half—101.

– A party which was composed of Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose Oldland and family, Dr. Taylor and family, Mr. and Mrs. J.W.C. Shepherd and family, Mr. and Mrs. I.K. Miller and family, Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Shaver and family, Mr. and Mrs. F.N. JoHantgen, Mr. and Mrs Hubbard of Glenwood Springs, and Mr. and Mrs. Clark of Fremont, Neb., had an enjoyable outing at Marvine Lodge last week.

– A report came in from Coal Creek yesterday morning that Gil Wesson’s cabin at the coal mine had been burned to the ground the preceding night. At the time the report came in, Gil had not been found, and it was feared he had been lost in the fire. LATER—Mr. Wesson’s remains were found in the ashes of the cabin, with indications that he had been foully murdered.

– Little Doris is very polite. The other day she offered her aunt a share of her candy. As she was particular what she ate, she selected a white one. “Auntie,” said little Doris, “do you know the difference between the pink and the white almonds?” “No, dear,” said Auntie, with a kindly smile. “Well, I’ll tell you,” explained Doris. “They were all pink once, and I sucked all the pink off the white ones. Didn’t I do it nicely?” —Youth’s Companion

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Meeker’s 8, 9 and 10-year-old tournament team won the division title in Meeker Saturday. These boys will compete in the District O.T.A. Tourney in Rifle starting tomorrow. Players on the tournament team are: Kelly Sullivan, Dirk Garcia, Danny Jens, Steve Mantle, Steve Allen, Jay Crawford, David King, Frank Nieslanik, Kirk Gentry, Vince Gianinetti, Brent Smith, Tom Brumback and Kelly Carstens. Bernie Nieslanik, president local O.T.A., coach Bob Tucker and assistant Steve Nieslanik.

– While driving around at night, you can see the tower lights of a wildcat being drilled on Little Beaver by Signal Drilling Co. And Helmrich & Payne, Inc., has turned its White River City well over to Shell Oil and is awaiting word to start another well in the same area.

– People call it “take home pay” because there is no place else you can go with that type of money.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Assisted by nurse practitioner Judy Eskelson, Dr. Barbara Medlin is the only doctor on duty at the Meeker Family Clinic. Medlin agreed to cover the Pioneers Hospital emergency room Tuesday and Thursday nights in order to permit administrator Jim Murphy, who reported to work Tuesday, time to negotiate a renewed contact with her or to make other arrangements.

– In a Tuesday night discussion school superintendent Karen Benner called “crisp,” RE-1 School Board members examined the ramifications of instituting a 2-mill levy increase for the schools in November by an amount as yet unspecified.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Mineral production in Rio Blanco County totaled $57,400,000 in 1966. The county’s chief mineral product was petroleum with $55.6 million recorded for the past year.

– Criminal charges against two men, who were arrested March 31 at Dinosaur and charged with illegal possession of LSD, have been dismissed by a U.S. District Judge in Denver.

– The J.W. Blakley’s are the winners of this week’s Yard-of-the-Week plaque.

– Rangely’s 13-14 year old league championship team will play in the district tournament Friday at Rifle. Coach Harry Hoff, Bill Hopkins, Paul Pilcher, Jim Fullenwider, Terry Lancaster, Steve Plant, Skip Smuts, Rod Smuts, David Fox, Kevin Poole, Rob Bertola, Steve Hejl and John Hume.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– It was a long meeting, lasting over four hours, with many opinions expressed pro and con, but in the end the Rangely Board of Trustees moved unanimously on a motion by Trustee Mike Sellers to approve Resolution 92-3 approving the supermarket financing plan.

– Vicky Martinez, the president of the Theta Zeta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, was given the honor of Colorado’s Outstanding Woman of the Year at the State Convention held in Greeley.

– Linda Tucker and her husband, Pastor Bob Tucker (previous pastor at Bible Baptist for over 12 years), joined over 125 people to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bible Baptist Church.

Like this: Like Loading...