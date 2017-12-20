Days Gone By: December 14, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– The Camp-Fire Girls are preparing boxes to be sent out at Christmas time to those, who perhaps, will not otherwise enjoy a Christmas this year. Through the kindness of many friends, who have clothes, which have been made over, pressed, darned and cleaned, and the splendid donations from Mrs. David Smith, Mrs. J.A. Rea, A.L. Strehlke, J.W. Hugus & Co., Jeffries Bros., and Meeker Drug Co., with books from Mr. Nelson. On Christmas Eve the Camp-Fire Girls will go about the town singing Christmas carols under all the windows, leaving lighted candles in them.

– The annual reunion and dance of the Pioneers of Rio Blanco County will be held at Rooney’s Hall on Friday evening, Dec. 28.

– The dispatches report nine deaths from intense cold and blizzards in the eastern states this past week. At some points it was the coldest in 35 years. It was 5 to 20 below zero in many eastern cities. What a contrast to our mild weather.

– Considerable snow fell in the higher places past two weeks. Fred Wilson, who had some stray cattle on Marvine Creek, reports 18 inches of snow up there. It is also reported that two feet of the “beautiful” fell in the Sleepy Cat mountain region. It will be needed for next summer’s irrigation.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– The 11 winners of the prizes at the Christmas party after the movie at the high school were Danny Beach, football; Gayle Carstens, doll; Sara Eliasen, teddy bear; Robery Ary, game chest; Molly Ryan, wagon; Randy Carstens, bike; Loren Maybury, sled; Tricia Brubaker, gun and holster; Jennie Stewart, Password game; Lory Payne, dart board; Jeri Coulter, game.

– The MHS varsity basketball team: Chuck Bewley, Gary Ivie, Jim McKean, Mike Lugenbeel, Gary Gustafson, Jim Cook, Mike Sullivan, coach Bob Tucker, Doug Moody, Roger Weir, Jerry Eliasen, Greg Glasgow, Dan Murphy, Elefar Garcia, Joe Merriam and head coach Don Zeigler.

– Please Santa may I have some Dennis the Menace slippers and a truck and a dart gun. Is it cold at the North Pole? Your friend, Dennis Cook.

– Dear Santa: Please bring me a Baby First Step and a Susie Homemaker and a Twist and Turn Barbie. From Kathy Kracht.

– Dear Santa: I would like to have Susie Smart and the things that go with her, please. I haven’t been very good so I’ll try to be better. Love, Michelle Barone.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The Meeker School District voted to adopt an “automatic” mill levy increase of 1.424 mills in order to help recoup costs of asbestos abatement and future costs of building modifications to meet the Americans With Disabilities Act. Joe Conrado cast the sole dissenting vote.

– Meeker’s town administrator Sharon Day and town planner Carl Aglio are sharing “very little” workspace while the Town Hall is being remodeled. Day said she’s taking quite a ribbing about spending time in what will soon be the break room and conference area. The project should be just about completed in January.

– The 1992-93 Meeker High School wrestling team: Gerald Oldland, Brent Ruder, Lee Coryell, Tyson Ruder, Tim Welle, Derrick Robinson, Tyler Cherry, Bryan Johnson, Travis Nielsen, Tony Klink, Levi Henry, Shannon Faulhaber, Chad Morgan, Grand Unrein, Chris Schram, Brandon Stewart, Travis McGruder, Thor Evoniuk, Preston Turk, George Proctor, Chad Dare, Danny Quinn, Jason Raley, Raye Arnold, Rolan LeBlanc, Chris Archuleta, manager Katie Wood, manager Carie Jennings, head coach Mike Tate, Marc Etchart, Ron Kelly Crawford, Ryan Stewart, Tom Ridings, Jacob Stewart, Josh Thacker, coach Joe Gutierrez, manager Sheila Dare, manager Sarah Jennings, and Nick Langdon.

– Students from Becky Hughes class collected 159 food items for a food drive to benefit the community food bank, the most of any class at Meeker Elementary.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Staff Sgt. Fred Ong, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Ong has been awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for distinctive service in Vietnam.

– A local man has been released on $2,000 bond on a statutory rape charge and will appear before District Court in Meeker on Jan. 15.

– Plans and specifications for a new sewage treatment plant here have been completed by Eldorado Engineering Co., of Glenwood Springs and bids are expected to be called for in the spring.

– Opening of the Wilderness Bus Line service to Rangely has been delayed because of equipment problems.

– Santa Claus will appear at Bestway Store Saturday morning so all Rangely youngsters may see the jolly old gent then.

– Lucky winners last Saturday at the Chamber of Commerce drawing Saturday were Lavon Horrocks, Elder McFarlin, Mrs. Betty Herman, Leonard Styer, Sr., John E. Pattie, Kent Polley, Mrs. Wanda Smith, John Pittsenbarger, Mrs. Joan Padilla and Mrs. Mary Allred.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The issue in question was the proposed transferral of $50,000 from the General Fund to the Economic Development Fund of the Rangely Development Agency. Bud Garner and Bob White expressed the opposition.

– RHS wrestlers placed fifth at Meeker Tourney.

– Rangely varsity girls traveled to Montrose to take on the Montrose JV team. The girls came out slow the first quarter and were being out-hustled which led to easy hoops by the Montrose team.

– The Rangely Elks Lodge recently held its coloring contest for “Just Say No To Drugs.”

