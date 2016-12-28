Days Gone By: December 22, 2016

The Meeker Herald —

100 years ago

– “What doth it profit a man to be a born leader of men when he has a wife who tells him where to get off?”—Luke McLuke

– The saloons were put out of existence about a year ago, but we notice that the more or less Reverend Finch is still operating his Anti-Saloon League at the state capitol. Must be a nice fat living for Finch in the League.

– The Grand Junction Sentinel of Monday says: “Western Colorado and eastern Utah are going to have a light winter if the predictions of the aged squaw, Chipeta, come true. Chipeta, who is regarded as the oracle of the Uintah Utes, has been the official ‘weather man’ for the Utes for a number of years and rarely have her predictions been untrue. Chipeta says, ‘no snow, heap warm weather.’ When asked why she made this prediction Chipeta replied, ‘squirrels lazy, heap small winter food; bark thin; beaver, no got um thick coat.’”

– Does advertising pay! Well, we should say so! Last week Frank Keel advertised in the Herald for two young bulls that had strayed away from his place. The bulls were recovered before the Herald appeared on the streets. It pays to advertise.

– Fortunately stupid people seldom realize how stupid they are.

– Sixteen below Wednesday night.

– Sleigh bells were in evidence this week.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– After a free movie, little Miss Cindy Overton drew the winning numbers for happy youngsters. A different game was presented to Roman Gutierrez, Roland Hatcher, Debbie Payne, Melody Ruckman and Lois Linderman; Ronnie Bicknell received a chest of games; Annette Adams won a doll; Phillip Bunch received what he wanted, a rifle set; Kim Ball and Sherry White won the two sleds; Judy Cook received a prized transistor radio, and Denver Hayes, a record player—show and tell television.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Dear Santa: I wud lik a woch (watch) and cawboy (cowboy) boots and a hot pink wolit (wallet) ples thak you. I wandr haw its doig up at the pole wat das your haws look lik. Love, Miranda Stewart

– Dear Santa Claus, Wut kind of cookys do you wat? Love, Tyrell Turner

– Dear Santa. I wuolde like a skate bord four Christmas tell all reindeer Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho oH oH. Deloy Cook

– Der Sta, I would like a trapperkeeper and a markers that smells and a etcha sketch and a computer and some more video games and maybe 4 or 5 so I can play more of my video games. Love, Jessica Hilkey

– Dear Sant: How are you doing? Is it snowing at the north pole? Are the elves working hard? I love you Santa. Thak you for the candy canes. I miss you Santa. How is Rudolph and his nose? What ciend of snack do you what me to fix? Love, Matt Pearce

– John Kapushion will leave the day after Christmas for a few days visit in Pueblo with his 13-year-old daughter Meredith Kapushion.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Rangely’s Town Council held a four-hour session Monday night, winding up the year’s activities for the town.

– We hear that Continental Oil Company has plans to drill 20 more gas wells in the Douglas Creek—Dragon Trail area in 1967.

– The Future Homemakers of America held a Christmas dinner for their parents on Dec. 12 in the homemaking department of the high schools. The girls served a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. The table was decorated in gay figurines under candlelight.

– All of us could retire nicely in our old age if we could dispose of our experiences for what they cost us.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Gazing north at the stoplight one can see the tastefully done decorations of the White River Village for the holiday season. This was judged the best residential decoration in the annual Chamber of Commerce lighting contest. Second place went to Norm Hall Sr. at 1121 Tanglewood Lane.

– Rangely’s local competition for the 20th annual Elks Hoop Shoot, “the national free throw shooting contest for youngsters age 8 through 13, will be held at the Re-4 School Administration building Jan. 4.

– It was a first for Rangely and Rangely responded with initial interest and ultimate enthusiasm. It was the Colorado Ballet in town to dance the most accessible of Ballets—The Nutcracker. Never before had full-length classical ballet been done in Rangely.

Like this: Like Loading...