Days Gone By: December 28, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– Mrs. Fred French is the champion poultry raiser over in Rio Blanco section, having sold $150 worth recently, besides marketing $65 worth of eggs from 70 hens—pretty good for dry ranching, eh?

– Storklets: The Stork has been a busy bird of late. Last week he left a fine boy and the home of Ernest and Mrs. Sprod. A visit was likewise paid to the residence of James and Mrs. Sheridan, when a beautiful girl was left to gladden the family circle. As Roosevelt would say, “Bully boy, James.” You are a two times winner.

– Christmas was one day too early to get into the “white” classification.

– The record just published, shows that football caused the death of sixteen players past season, nearly all the victims being high school boys. The experts declare that the large mortality among high school students was due to the youngsters not being properly trained to play football.

– W.H. Caywood, who is the government wolf and other “varmint” man in these parts, was in town midweek. Mr. Caywood is now located in Axial basin and is doing good work in exterminating the stock destroyers.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– District Director John T. Clingan of the Immigration and Naturalization Service stated that the annual Alien Address Report Program usually causes a sharp rise in the number of applications for naturalization.

– Through the Bureau of Reclamation some very interesting facts were learned about the effect the artesian water has on the Meeker domestic water supply. During recent years many people have complained about the domestic water, especially during the summer months, saying it contained too much chlorine. In any event many people, especially newcomers to the community, complained of getting the “Meeker Crud” during the summer.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The Bakery made 220 dozen sugar cookies—that’s 2,640 in case you want to calculate just what percentage you personally consumed. According to proprietor Enid Stephan “It was enough to make your head ache and your mouth not want another bite.”

The Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– The Rangely Exchange was chosen as winner of the 1967 commercial Christmas Decorating contest in Rangely.

– Judging by today’s rising crime statistics you’re likely to be here today and gunned tomorrow.

– We have no complaint against the local post office staff or services but find ourselves in the position of having to raise subscription prices because of the increased rates for mailing copies of the TIMES.

– The editorial policy of the Rangely Times is no secret to the community. Republican oriented, our philosophy, which we believe dual freedoms and dignity, and local controls, as far as possible, will no doubt be reflected in our editorials. However, we will take a stand for what we believe is best and most proper in any given situation, without regard to political affiliation.

The Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Ramona Pierson and her faithful companion and guide dog, Annie, visited friends in Rangely over the Christmas break from Fort Lewis College in Durango.

– So far no youth organizations or non profit groups have expressed interest in participating in the recycling rogram. It produces about $100 to $150 a month in income; about 50 man hours a month is required to sort materials and transfer them to the old County Shop. The decision has been made to discontinue the program at least temporarily.

