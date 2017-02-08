Days Gone By: February 2, 2017

The Meeker Herald

— 100 years ago

– Ignorance places fear where courage and faith might find refuge in knowledge.

– Prohibition with the lid down and riveted is the program and doubtless will go through, but none of us should take up the idea that it will result in making all the youth great men. Turkey has been a prohibition country since the time of Mohammed, but the Turks have ceased to be a great people. Neither have they established that prohibition insures long life. And as we look the world over we find that the nations who use intoxicating drinks are the ones who rule the world. Those who are engineering the business should not take up the idea that they are specially called agents of salvation, and that hence other people have no rights which they are not bound in respect.

– “What is the cause of social unrest?”

– “The desire,” replied Mr. Dustin Stax, “of the workingman for leisure and of the leisurely man for something to keep him busy.” —Washington Star

– While Miss Edna Gourley was trying to “get” a “varmint” with an automatic revolver one day last week the “shooting iron” was accidentally discharged and the bullet struck the young lady in the foot, causing a slight flesh wound.

– A new report from Thornburg states that the new school house for that community is finally finished and very well equipped for its purpose. It is hoped, however, that complete equipment will be installed by the time next year’s term begins. This year, the school is being run under the efficient management of Miss Edna Gourley.

The Meeker Herald

— 50 years ago

– Ron Miller assumed his duties as lessee of Lon’s Super Service Station in Meeker. Lon Modlin, lessee for the past 2-1/2 years, was forced to change positions due to health reasons.

– Relatives received word here this week that Clayton Hazelbaker with the U.S. Army in Vietnam was wounded while on a rescue mission and had been awarded the Purple Heart.

– Dr. Bert O. White, a Meeker veterinarian, has been selected as president-elect of the Colorado Veterinary Medical Association.

– The Cowboys, under the able guidance of coaches Paul Starbuck and Ed Duffy, will go into the district wrestling tournament with a good season record. They have four of their 12 men—Ron Taussig, Phil Jensen, Charley Talkington and Gary Stewart—top seeded in the preliminary round Friday afternoon.

– Sam Love of Meeker will complete all work for his bachelor of arts degree at Western State College in Gunnison by the end of the quarter March 17. Majoring in physics, Mr. Love will participate in spring commencement exercises at the college.

– Attention all: Dance given by Glen Reagle honoring his daughter Diane and her husband, Dave Walters. They were married Jan. 16. Dance will be held at the Rock School on Piceance Creek, Feb. 4, 1967. Dance starts at 8:30 p.m. Lasts till everyone is too tired to dance anymore. Good music: Joe Ridings and his band from Meeker.

– Ben Brown, driving a 1965 Ford sedan on School Street, was struck in the face by a snowball thrown from the west side of the street, knocking his glasses off. Brown stopped and Steve Harp, traveling in the same direction in his 1962 VW, was also struck by a snowball. His vehicle skidded and hit the rear end of the Brown car, causing estimated damages of $8 to the two vehicles.

The Meeker Herald

— 25 years ago

– After having heard all there is to say and four and five day school weeks for the second year in a row, the Re-1 school board hopes they have finally put the issue to rest once and for all. The board decided to stay with the four-day week in 1992.

– The board of county commissioners expressed concern over the increasing cost estimate for the Meeker Hospital Improvement Project.

– After realizing their plans for enlarging the Town Hall weren’t working out as originally envisioned, employees of the town suggested at Tuesday night’s meeting that Trustees consider buying the Northern Coal building. Although skeptical, board members agreed to find out the “hard numbers” before making a decision.

– What started out on a very optimistic note has now turned sour as the Soil Conservation Service’s first monthly snowpack report indicates that conditions have fallen to below average.

– Former MHS graduate Shane Phelan who is currently a junior at Western State College received two awards recently. In addition to making the dean’s honor roll with a 4.0 grade point average this past semester while playing football, Phelan also received the honor of being named to the academic all-district list. Shane was only one of three players on the Mountaineers to receive this honor which was presented to him by the president of the college.

“It wasn’t a position I expected to be in so early in my life, but I’m glad I’m here,” said the new Division of Wildlife Area Manager Dan Prenzlow, who officially took over this past week the reins from Tom Lines who transferred to Grand Junction.

Rangely Times

— 50 years ago

– The Rangely Elks announce their “Gay Nineties Ball” for Saturday, Feb. 4 for Elks and their guests.

– Named outstanding young educator by the Jayceess at their annual banquet was William McDaniel, member of the Rangely public school staff for the past six years.

– The Interior Department’s new oil shale policy is good news for western Colorado and Rio Blanco County. During the next few years the Piceance Creek area of Rio Blanco and Garfield counties will be the main center for developmental work because it has the best oil shale deposits and, according to Secretary Udall, valuable aluminum deposits.

– Last week was marked with confusion at Rangely High School. Friday morning teachers and students entered the building to find a dozen loose chickens roaming and flying around the halls. The birds were finally caught, but not until they had done some damage. Feathers were flying even before the smoke of cherry bombs had left the halls from several pranks earlier last week. It must be an early rash of spring fever.

Rangely Times

— 25 years ago

– Town Manager Donald Peach announced today that Barbara Watry was dismissed, effective immediately, as police chief in Rangely. The reason cited by Peach induced the continuing uncertainty of the charges pending against Watry in Florida and the high probability that the charges would not be resolved in the near future.

– The 1992 Mother of the Year will be announced at the annual tea at the Governor’s Mansion in Denver. Donna Lee Brady of Rangely has been nominated.

– Larry and Rosemarie Cook of Rangely announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter Rosaly to Roger Dee Coombs. The couple will make their home in American Fork, Utah.

