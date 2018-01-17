Days Gone By: January 11, 2018

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– Compulsory health insurance is now being talked of as another step in community welfare, the course being especially recommended in welfare work among wage earners.

– Dr. Harvey G. Beck of the University of Maryland has told a simple way to calculate what one ought to weigh. First, he said, put down 110; then subtract 5 feet from one’s height and multiply the number of inches that remain by 5-1/2. Add this product to the original 110 and the sum is one’s ideal weight.

– Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Oldland are rejoicing in the possession of another “olive branch.” This time it’s a boy, and all well.

– Well, we will get that hunk of ice after all. You can always depend on this section of Colorado doing the right thing on the weather proposition.

– It commenced snowing last Saturday, and kept it up more or less constantly for the first three days of the week. In the higher places the snow was continuous for three days. Here in Meeker about six inches fell. This snowfall was badly needed in the valley.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Mr. and Mrs. Carl Anderson received a letter Jan. 3 from their son, Pfe. Gus Anderson, telling of his injuries sustained when a mortar round hit the outside hood of a helicopter with Gus catching some of the shrapnel.

– When the top off a flush valve in the men’s rest room located off the jury room at the court house broke Thursday noon of last week, water ran for approximately 30 to 45 minutes before employees returning from lunch hour noted the flooding and took to their brooms, mops and water vacuums.

– Mrs. Anita Jeanne Jordan of Meeker has been selected to appear in the 1967 edition of “Outstanding Young Women of America.” Mrs. Jordan is a member of the Rio Blanco County Cowbelles, presently serving as reporter; a member of St. Anne’s Guild and is a youth fellowship leader for St. James’ Episcopal Church.

– Mrs. Joseph B. Sullivan of Meeker is the January Artist of the Month at the Mesa County Art Center in Grand Junction.

– Snow at the Rio Blanco Ranch is estimated at about three and a half feet deep on the level with eight foot drifts around some of the cabins.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Pioneers Hospital is doing better than expected, administrator Jim Murphy told the Rio Blanco County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

– After struggling through a few games before Christmas break, the MHS boys varsity basketball team bounced back with two strong conference wins last weekend at home. Jason Herron led the Cowboys with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Others scoring in the Friday game were: Toby Garcia, 15 points; Luke Conwell and Jeff Whiteman, 11 points each; Eric Hill, eight points; Seth Watkins, six points; Shannon Merriam, four points; and Riley Watson, one point.

– Clinton Adam Shults, a 1987 graduate of Meeker High School, completed requirements for the B.S. degree in Animal Science from the University of Wyoming in December, 1992.

– Jason, Natalie and four-year-old brother Roston Steiner are proud to announce the arrival of Cole Mitchell Steiner. Cole happens to be the first Meeker baby born in 1993.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Rod Harris came home from Vietnam with four Purple Hearts and a half dozen ribbons and sharpshooter medals, including a Presidential Unit Citation, Purple Heart ribbon with clusters, Naval Unit Citation, National Defense ribbon, Vietnamese Service ribbon with black star, Vietnamese Campaign ribbon and rifle and pistol sharpshooter medals.

– A sturdy 6 pound, 8 ounce girl has won the First Baby Sweepstakes. She’s the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Scott. The New Year was 5 days old when the baby, named Angela Ray, was born at 8:21 a.m. Friday in Rangely District Hospital.

– The fourth case of bubonic plague ever reported in Colorado has been confirmed in a Rangely man, Dr. Cecil S. Mollohan, chief epidemiologist for the State Health Department said Saturday. Louis Kenney became ill with chills and fever last Sept. 8 and was hospitalized in Denver Sept. 15 after his condition became progressively worse.

– Public health service personnel will be at the Rangely Elementary School on Jan. 19 to give the measles immunization shots to all children.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– As a money raiser the Chamber will be having a Pacific Crab Crack in lieu of the usual box supper. This is scheduled for the evening of March 6 and a tentative price of $15 has been set. At its last meeting there was talk of having a RSVP but some pointed out that this does not work well in Rangely and probably there will be advanced ticket sales instead.

– Rangely’s first baby of the year was born Jan. 9, 1993 at 4:13 a.m. at Rangely District Hospital. Samantha Marie Moldenhauer is the new daughter of proud parents Eric and Lori Moldenhauer of Rangely.

Like this: Like Loading...