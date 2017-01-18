Days Gone By: January 12, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– Being angry is like emptying the pepper pot into your own porridge.

– Hon. Thos. Kilduff, retiring commissioner third district, was an outward bound passenger Tuesday, on his way to Denver to take in the stock show, and look the state lawmakers over. Tom will throw his Havana ashes on the marble floor of the Brown Palace for the next two weeks.

– Everybody (excepting the editor) is packing a checkbook these days.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– If this prolonged cold spell keeps up, it might set some sort of record. With the exception of one day when the mercury rose to a high of 42 on Jan. 5, a steady diet of below freezing since the first of December has caused the old heating bill to climb higher and higher.

– A check at the County Clerk’s office shows 61 babies born ad Pioneers Hospital in 1966. In 1965 the birth record listed 99 new babies.

– It may have been a wee bit cold Saturday night, but several couples from Meeker had a lot of fun at Nine Mile skiing and tobogganing. Flares and bonfires served the dual purpose of lighting the area and warming the chilled bones.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The annual Meeker Chamber of Commerce sled dog races will take place once again this year at the bottom of Nine Mile Hill near Meeker. The Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club, Inc., is expecting over 50 teams for this year’s two-day competition.

– The LynMar Tool Company may have been successful in receiving the $150,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state that they said was instrumental in keeping their business alive, but it cost the Town of Meeker over $10,000 in money and time.

– Mary K. Krueger has recently been selected by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce board of directors as that organization’s new executive director.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Rangely College’s dental hygiene curriculum is “…a commendable program of excellent quality…” according to the report of an evaluation made recently by the Council on Dental Education of the American Dental Association.

– The garage business owned and operated by Tommy Collins was moved last week to a new location on Main Street. Located on North Grand for a number of years, Tommy’s Shop is now open for business on East Main in the building that formerly housed the Sinclair Service Station.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The Community Birthday Calendar has arrived and is now available to be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce office.

– Phil Diaz, school psychologist for the Rio Blanco BOCES was recently awarded the Colorado School Psychologist of the Year award from the Colorado Society of School Psychologists.

