Days Gone By: January 25, 2018

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– If we lose the war what difference will it make whether we have woman suffrage or prohibition? The kaiser would then regulate that. It is the patriotic duty of all suffrage and prohibition fanatics to put their hobby horses in the barn and let them tay there until we lick the devil out of the kaiser.

– Last Saturday night the thermometer registered 20 below; and on Sunday and Monday nights the mercury was well below the zero mark. No snow fell during the week, and warm days, which set in Wednesday, is causing the heavy snow of last week to settle. LATER—As we went to press last evening another heavy snow storm was on.

– Elmer Blevens and Ralph Hicken have returned from Camp Kearney, and have or will be discharged on account of physical disabilities discovered by the eagle-eyed army surgeons. Tim Wear will be discharged for like causes.

– Tom G. Brumback of Coal Creek was in Wednesday and reports that his son, who has been seriously ill for the past six weeks with typhoid fever, is now on the road to recovery. The young Mr. Brumback contracted the dangerous malady at Oak Creek in Routt County and got home in time to be taken care of.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Another of Meeker’s landmarks will disappear in the next weeks when the Colorow Hotel just west of the I.O.O.F. Hall is razed. This building has been purchased by the Independent Lumber Co., and E.A. Joslin has a contract to take down the building and clear the lot. This brick building was built about 60 years ago by Mr. and Mrs. John Davitt, early day residents of this community. Mr. Davitt ran Davitt’s saloon on the west side of the lower floor and this was what the building was principally built for.

– The Lions Club Ladies Night in Meeker is regarded as a night our which few miss, as evidenced by more than 80 Lions and their wives attending the dinner and evening’s entertainment Tuesday at Elbert Hall.

– Julie Kay Dunham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Dunham of Meeker, celebrated her first birthday Tuesday, Jan. 16.

– Mrs. Gus Halandras was honored at a pink and blue shower hosted by Mrs. Chuck Clark Thursday evening, Jan. 18.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Your tax dollars at work: Standing on a cowpie will cool the feet on a super hot day, according to the Forest Service. The determination was made by 21 researchers studying Mountain Plovers, a threatened species, on the Pawnee National Grassland in northern Colorado last summer. They find that perching on top of a cowpie instead of the ground is 15 percent cooler on the feet during the heat of the day. They also suggest that the cowpie be dry.

– Meeker School Nurse Holly Schopp said she’s being kept busy these days by widespread cases of chicken pox at the elementary, middle and high schools. So far she’s treated 25 kids.

– Meeker junior Gene Kinnamon tried to stay atop his unsteady steed, “Super Stupid,” during the donkey basketball game at MHS on Monday. Kinnamon was part of the winning FFA junior’s team which beat the MHS staff team and the FFA seniors in the championship game. The donkeys, supplied by Crospy Donkey Basketball of Chippewa, Wisc., sported descriptive names like “Ex-Lax,” and “Earthquake.”

– Casey Miller was named to the Dean’s Spring Semester Honor Roll at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. He bettered a 3.3 grad average carrying a “full load.”

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Rangely became the number one trading center in the county during the second quarter of the year, supplanting Meeker for the first time in history in that position.

– December of 1967 was much colder than normal in all areas of Colorado and snowfall was heavier than normal.

– Dale Shane Peters, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Peters, celebrated his fifth birthday on Jan. 22 with a party, attended by 10 little guests. Attending wer Lee and Lana Collier, Donnell and Rory Robie, David Gallagher, John McCulloch, Gary Van Cleave, Butch and Chris Huber and Lonnie Peters.

– Current official enrollment reports for Rangely College show new records being set in all categories, according to Frederick R. Struthers, Dean of Faculty and Registrar.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Bill Holly, a student at Rangely Middle School, won the school-level competition of the National Geography Bee on Jan. 13.

– Rangely is experiencing one of the worst winters since the late ‘70s and rodents are seeking indoor housing in record numbers.

