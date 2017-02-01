Days Gone By: January 26, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– L.R. Tucker and family are “doing” the stock show, and, incidentally, picking up features for the Meeker “movie” theatre.

– For the first time in many years, Frank E. Sheridan, the Whiteface baron of these parts, did not take in the Denver Stock Show. Grandpa had to stay at home on this occasion and look after the second generation, while the “kiddies” saw the show and the “bright-lights.”

– Marrying a man to reform him is like trying to make a satisfactory omelet out of a bad egg.

– According to the Express, Vernal had some blizzards last week. It reports 200 pupils were held prisoners (for an indefinite time) in the East Side High School, while three physicians ministered to 50 youngsters who had been overcome by cold on their way to school.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– From a 16-man board of directors, Dean Parr of Meeker was elected president of Range Call, Inc., a non-profit corporation, with membership open to all interested Rio Blanco County citizens.

– Approximately 60 snowmobiles moved into the Sleepy Cat Guest Ranch Sunday for the first and possibly annual snowmobile meet sponsored by the White River Snow-Goers. This sport (new to this area) drew about 200 enthusiasts and competitors.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The newest winter sport to be tried here in Rio Blanco County, snowmobile para-sailing, got off the ground last Sunday, but only briefly. Snowmobiling back up to Big Mountain in between Meeker and Rifle, Jim and Bob Riegel and Wayne Kahn experimented with the para-sail and cross country skis behind a snowmobile. While the original plan was simply to sail off the backside of Big Mountain, the winds didn’t cooperate with Riegel.

– With more reports of mountain lion sightings in town of late, an arrow belonging to Meeker’s Jeff McGuire found a 123-pounder up behind the Keystone Ranch on Strawberry Creek two weekends ago. Displaying the normal ferocious set of teeth, the cat reportedly is not the one frequenting the city limits on a number of occasions since last fall.

– Meeker’s Gary Dunham grabbed bragging rights for this year’s high game and high series honors at the White River Bowl after rolling a 277 game which produced a 667 series.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– The first baby born at Rangely Hospital in 1967 was Alisa Kay Usery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Usery. She was born on Jan. 17. Alisa Kay is the Usery’s sixth child.

– Rangely’s newest business, the PITCHER, will open Friday with a six piece band playing both Friday and Saturday nights, according to Mr. and Mrs. Buck Palmer, owners. Located in the building formerly occupied by United Rental a block north of Main Street, the PITCHER will feature live music each Friday and Saturday night.

– Cadet Gary McDonald of Rangely was honored by selection to the Commandant’s List for the last semester at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

– Receiving the Charlie Cary Award at the Jaycee Banquet was Mayor B.F. Yaeger.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The Panthers had 15 wrestlers place at the Uinta JV tournament held in Vernal.

– CNCC has 48 more students this semester than we did last year at this time. Enrollment on the Rangely campus is up 16 percent, with 341 students enrolled in courses full-time.

