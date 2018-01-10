Days Gone By: January 4, 2018

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– Thomas Gentry spent a few days in town this week.

– Rooms, 35¢ and 50¢, at the Princess Rooming house, Meeker.

– With the exception of New Year’s, which was cloudy, every day this week was summer like. And now the worry is—are we going to have any ice for next summer? But why worry on this score when we have nothing to go with the ice?

– Reports say that the deer are still up in the high places. This would indicate that we are not to have much winter.

– Claude and Mrs. Rees (of the Rifle side of the road) spent the holiday week with the old folks, Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Rees.

– We have met a lot of men who claimed to be expert judges of whiskey. But we never met one of those expert judges who wasn’t willing to drink almost anything.

– There is only one standard of morality; it is the same for the individual in private as in public life and it is the same for the nation as the individual. There is no special code of morals for the politician that will permit him to perpetrate acts that would not be tolerated in private life. In the future some of our politicians will have something of this to conjure over.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– The search for oil and gas from Colorado’s deepest test well was halted the latter part of December. The wildcat well, Mobil’s T52-19G located about 15 miles southwest of Meeker reached at state record depth of 19,710 feet where it was plugged in an effort to complete a shallow gas well, presumably in the Wasatch formation.

– The drawing to assign the low license plate numbers to those returning their applications by Dec. 26 was conducted at the clerk’s office Friday. Viola Burnside received the prestigious YV-1 license plate.

– Cynthia Marie Lugenbeel is the Meeker community’s 1968 New Year’s baby. Cynthia arrived at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 1, 1968 at Pioneers Hospital.

– School Lunch Menu: Lunch Meat and Cheese Sandwiches, Buttered Potatoes in Jackets, Peas, Apple Sauce, Milk, Butter.

– Alan Mobley, completing two years in the U.S. Marine Corps, arrived in Meeker Saturday, Dec. 23, just in time to celebrate with his family, Mr. and Mrs. Zandy Mobley. Alan was discharged from the base at El Toro, Calif.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The Meeker Lions Club will celebrate it’s 70th birthday by having seven members inducted into Lions Club International. The following Lions have been approved for “life membership,” honoring 25 years of continuous active membership: Buck Benner, Charlie Cox, Elmo Cook, Joe Danneker, Dean Parr, Bill Robinson and Jim Wilson.

– Ron Hilkey, Sheriff: You can measure the prosperity of this county by our jail population and recently it has been low.

– Jon and Lora Hertzke got a look at their newest grandrelative, five-month-old Emily Levitt, daughter Dorie’s number one. They spent Christmas with their three daughters and son in Ogden, Utah. The family reunion included son Johnnie, who is attending Utah State in preparation for law school; and daughters Joanna and Michelle who was chaperoning her two 5-year-olds, Tucker and Kristen Burman.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Elected as president of the Rangely Chamber of Commerce was Fred McDonald, outgoing president is Orlan Fetterolf. Other officers named were Russell Baskett, vice-president; Jack Pennell, secretary; and Dean Williams, treasurer.

– Dear Editor: Early last week I was driving down Main Street and saw a poor example of law enforcement. Our own deputy sheriff’s car was parked the wrong way, right on Main Street. What’s more, it stayed right there for two more days. Now, not only was he at fault but our local city police didn’t even give him a citation, I’ll bet, nor did the highway patrolman from our area. He was in town at least one day while the car was parked there. I’ll be you and I wouldn’t have gotten away with it. What goes on here, citizens?

– Campus Theatre: “Hells Angels on Wheels: The Shattering True Story of the Hells Angels,” “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” and James A. Michener’s “Hawaii.”

– It has been reported that sending a boy to college is like sending your clothes to the laundry—you get out what you put in, but you may not recognize it.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Rangely High School girls played two games before Christmas break and won them both to up their record to 6-0. Leading scorer for the Panthers was Amy Williams with 16 points and adding 14 points each was Cori Ducey and Amber McPhail. Rounding out the scoring was Jamie Kurrasch with six, Stacy Crawford with four points and Nicole Clark tossed in two points.

– Ice skating rink at the rec center. The rink is open with a pretty good layer of ice.

– For the fifth year, the National Geographic Society is holding the National Geography Bee for students in the fourth through eighth grades.

– Calista McKay is 10 years old and has been in 4-H for two years in rabbits. She has a brother, Scott. Both of her parents work very hard on the ranch and at work. Calista has horses, rabbits and four dogs. One of her hobbies is horseback riding.

