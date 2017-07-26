Days Gone By: July 20, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– The Herald was served with a

“Black Hand” notice this week. Our

detective reports that the sable-hander

is a big man who wears glasses

and number 13 shoes and that he

lives out in the Sheridan Park region.

– Never judge a man by his sonin-

law. His daughter and his wife

usually wish that relation on him

without his consent.

– Fearless burns its bridges

behind; fear burns the bridges before.

– “How did your garden turn

out?” “It helped. The work I did in it

gave me a great appetite for the vegetables

I had to buy.”

– A big auto party from

Oklahoma and Texas spent a few

days in town this week, and departed

for Steamboat and the Rabbit Ear

Pass.

– Tom Kilduff has his hay up and

is now joyriding—most of the time.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Construction of a $130 million

oil shale plant in the Grand Valley

area of Western Colorado is scheduled

to start by the end of this year.

– Meeker’s Rural Fire Dept. was

called to the Tel Hotel place on

Strawberry Creek, 12 miles from

Meeker Sunday night to extinguish a

fire first believed caused by faulty

wiring.

– To add to the peculiarity of the

weather many Meekerites looked out

on Flag Creek area Sunday and saw

another unusual phenomenon in local

weather. Coming down Flag Creek

was a tornado which is common

mostly to plains country. Some people

who have lived where these

“twisters” occur easily recognized

the characteristics of this funnel

shaped menace with the destructive

tail. In the case of the one on the

Mesa the tail never did drop to the

ground.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Four years ago Don Davis

posted a 110-vote victory over John

Neiberger for the Republican nomination

for county commissioner from

District 2. He won every precinct

except for Piceance Creek which

voted 4-2 for Neiberger. This year

they are racing again for the nomination.

– “Plenty of hard work and lots

of water.” That’s the key to Earl

Ilgen’s success in transforming the

courthouse lawn into the prettiest

park in Northwest Colorado.

– The school board continues to

debate increasing the mill levy. They

have until Sept. 1, or 60 days before

the election, to decide whether to

place the property tax increase on the

ballot. This is the last year the school

board will have the right to set a mill

levy without a vote.

– There’s plenty of dirt flying

down at the intersection of Highway

13 and 64 where Larry Steiner and

his family have begun work on a new

convenience store. The Stagestop

will again rest at the site where

Steiner’s restaurant, the Stagecoach,

serviced cross-traffic from

September 1989 until it burned down

February 1990.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Newly constructed this season,

the diving towers at the Rangely

Swimming Pool are popular with

youngsters.

– The town council agreed on

final plans for the street resurfacing

program to start in August at the regular

meeting Monday.

– One person in every five in the

U.S. now has two television sets, in

case you’re interested. One household

of every 10 has a color set,

almost doubling in number within

one year from 1965 to 1966.

– The State of Colorado will

spend $10,000 on developing outdoor

recreation facilities at Rio

Blanco State Recreation Area in

1967-1968. The work program will

include shade shelters, water line

extended, parking for picnic area and

landscaping.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– It was a long meeting and there

were many requests for money or

action or inaction. Bud Garner was

present representing a group called

Rangely Citizens for Healthy Group

which started as an investigation for

the proper method for circulation

petitions by the Council. In the

process he ran into some state laws as

to what a petition should look like. It

was his contention that Resolution

89-7 that formed the Rangely

Development Authority was, by the

requirements of state law, not valid.

– There are two recurrent myths

about Rangely. The first is that, as an

oil field town, dirty streets and an

unkempt appearance are somehow

natural and a sign of prosperity. Dirt

on town streets is not a result of oil

field activity. Dirt on town streets is

mainly a result of unpaved business

parking lots, and parking on unimproved,

muddy lots. The second myth

is that the town has no future and

won’t be here in another generation.

The same things were being said ever

since the town was founded in 1947,

some 45 years ago. This myth is more

often than not an excuse for inaction.

~Mayor Don Peach

– Julie Tobiasson received an

interview winner trophy in the Miss

T.E.E.N. Pageant.

– Postmaster Nancy Metnik

recently presented two of Rangely’s

Post Office employees special

awards for their service. A perfect

attendance award was presented to

Cheryl Rasmussen. A postal volunteer

of the year award was presented

to Vicki McPhail.

