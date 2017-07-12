Days Gone By: July 6, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– The secret of happiness is never to allow your energies to stagnate.

– Rev. Nelson left Thursday morning on a missionary trip through Moffat County.

– The Oldlands are now sporting a handsome auto delivery wagon. And so we progress in the line of modern ways.

– H.L. Grinstead of Josephine park took in the town Monday. Grinstead is farming his own place this year.

– The news came in yesterday that the ranch home of Barnette Idol on Strawberry was burned to the ground on the night of the fourth. It seems Mr. and Mrs. Idol attended the community observance of the Fourth at the Strawberry school house that evening, and when they went to their home at a late hour next morning found it destroyed. The house was a new one; a substantial log, and had just been completed and occupied. The loss is total; the only thing saved by the unfortunate owners being the clothes on their backs. The Idols were newcomers in the community, and were well thought of by all neighbors. Mystery surrounds the destruction of their home.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Howard Joy, owner of Joy Motor Co. of Meeker, this week announced his purchase of the Meeker Hardware store from Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Conrado. Mr. and Mrs. Conrado have owned and operated the business since 1954

– “The Hanging Tree,” a float depicting the story of the love of a girl, which was stronger than her love for gold, won the sweepstakes trophy and first place trophy as best organization entry in the 82nd annual Range Call Celebration parade here Tuesday. The float was built and entered by Meeker Gamma Delta Chapter of ESA.

– Gus Anderson, member of the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, completed his eight weeks of basic training June 23. He has now been transferred to Ft. Sam Houston. As a member of the Medics, he will be stationed there for 10 weeks of intensive training. Gus is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Anderson and his wife is the former Teresa Lake.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The Lions Club introduced bungee jumping to the Range Call festivities this year. This sporting event of the ‘90s took the town with a bound. Deputy Anthony Mazzola, Jail Administrator Bob Ruckman, Jailer Chad Deins and Relief Dispatcher Kim Ekstrom of the Sheriff’s Department, and Officers Phil Stubblefield and Rod Gerloff of the Meeker Police were among the jumpers.

– Range Call Parade Results: Best Float, First National Bank of the Rockies; Best Walking Entry, Valley Grocery; Best Equestrian Entry, Meeker Drill Team; Best Horse Drawn Entry, Rio Blanco Historical Society; Best of Parade, Rio Blanco County. Rio Blanco County celebrated a tradition of the west with their “Saturday Nite Bath Party.” County clerk Nancy Amick and county employee Sandy Whalin cleaned up county personnel director Rob Munger and all the county commissioners who were doing their part to save water by bathing with a friend.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Army Sergeant Cecil C. Powell, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Powell, Rangely, is participating in “Operation Malheur II” near Duc Pho, South Vietnam, with his unit from the 101st Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade.

– I’ll be glad when holidays start falling on days other than Tuesday as it certainly upsets the routine of publishing a newspaper, as well as other occupations.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The Rangely Development Authority met on the 6th and approved by a near unanimous vote the financial plan for the proposed Super Valu grocery store. This, it was pointed out, does not necessarily mean approval of the actual project and the spending of money. A dissenting vote was made by Junior Hume.

– Governor Roy Romer will be in Rangely on Wednesday, July 22 and the community is invited to join the governor for breakfast.

– Comments from the recent town survey: The streets around town are terrible. Main Street is probably the worst street in any town I’ve been. You seem to pave where the nice houses are but you neglect the main street. —Water is worse than it was two years ago. —There is too many conflicts of interest with the council personal occupation and civic duties. —Water taste varies and a lot of sediment. Where does money go? Geared in wrong direction.

Like this: Like Loading...