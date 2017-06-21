Days Gone By: June 15, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– LOST—wrist watch—Finder will please return to Miss Margaret Oldland and receive reward.

– FOUND—pocket knife—Owner can have same by calling at this office and paying for this ad.

– Bad frosts Monday and Tuesday nights did some damage to gardens hereabouts. Most of the gardens were not far enough advanced, however, to be affected.

– The one difference between some men and all dogs is that the latter whine for a reason.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Rory Garcia, 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Garcia, will leave from Denver next Thursday on a four-day, all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles, Calif. Rory won the jet trip along with a number of other Colorado boys by selling subscriptions to the Denver Post.

– Three Mountain States Telephone employees from Boulder are presently working in the Meeker area installing microwave toll facilities which with the present wire line will double the possible number of calls that can be made in and out of Meeker.

– Thursday, June 8, a daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Gene Clapper of Meeker at 1:30 a.m. at Pioneers Hospital. The young lady, named Dondi Sue, weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz., and was 21 inches in length at birth.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Suzie Chambers and Trina Zagar went to the first annual wool festival in Estes Park. Suzie gathered important information that will be helpful in her supporting role with the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Trials.

– Ben Rogers hosted a barbecue at the Green Cabins for a few of his friends. Dan Ilgen, Hank McKay and son, Ray and Diane McKee, Kelli Borchard, Stacey Whitaker, Kevin Nye, Regas Halandras, Chris Lockwood, Mary Taxiers and John and Sheryl Etchart were there for the feast.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Retail sales statistics for the first three months of 1967 show that food sales in Rangely were more than double those made in Meeker.

– Cadet Clark L. Mobley, son of Mr. and Mrs. David L. Mobley, Rangely Route, Meeker, Colo., is a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s honor squadron for 1967.

– Walter T. Stahlecker of Mosca, Colo., has been selected by the Re-4 board of education to succeed Ronald Harper as superintendent of schools effective July 1.

– Work faithfully for 8 hours a day and don’t worry; then in time, you may become the boss and work 16 hours a day and have all the worry.

– New residents of Rangely are Garold Bailey, Lester Dooling, Douglas Macquarrie, Douglas Dobbs, Paul Fox and Gordon Goddard.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The temporary town summer program of enforcing some of the codes was strongly questioned by two citizens at the meeting of the Town Council held on the 9th. Maxine Fullbright raised the question. She felt that the two people going around town knocking on doors amounted to harassment. She wanted to know what the town hoped to gain by this… The other citizen who complained—Doug Bates—came to Rangely “to be a hermit” and since he doesn’t have an unlicensed dog, weeds or a missing house number he felt that the knocking at his house was also unnecessary.

– The Rangely Police Department is seeking information on anyone growing marijuana or the location of any marijuana plants.

– Athletic director Paul Conrad of CNCC in Rangely announced that Tom Heywood has been named the new academic athletic coordinator and head women’s basketball coach at CNCC.

– It was a bit foggy around the Craig pool for most of the day, but the Rangely team did a fine job, as well as breaking four meet records.

