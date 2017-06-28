Days Gone By: June 22, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– A very pretty wedding took place at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Neal at Piceance Creek on Saturday morning, June 16 at 8 o’clock when Thomas S. Iles and Miss M. Fern Spence were married by the Rev. Philip Nelson.

– Commercial preparations for removing freckles are often injurious to the skin. The following remedies are harmless: Grate a fresh horseradish root very fine. Cover it with fresh buttermilk. Let stand overnight. Strain through cheesecloth. Wash the face night and morning with this liquid. Squeeze the juice of a lemon into a glass. With a small brush touch the freckle with the lemon juice several times daily.

– Alan Smith and Wright Ball left for Denver yesterday morning, where they will enroll for service in the United States Navy.

– Reports from Trappers and Marvine lakes last week showed that these beautiful bodies of water were still frozen over—solid. By this time it is more than likely that the ice is broken up. It is evident there was some freeze up there the past winter and spring.

– Freeman Fairfield is now on the payroll at Strehlke’s.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Meeker television viewers were without their favorite programs on channels 2 and 5 a part of last week. Vandalism at the dog house atop TV hill just north of Meeker was blamed for the interruption.

– Wednesday of last week and again Saturday evening, hail fell in the the Meeker area. West of Meeker Mrs. Albert Anderson reported marble size hail. Tuesday evening, while it was raining her in Meeker, a soft, slushy hail fell south of town, along a five mile strip. Travelers on Hwy. 13 were driving through abut three inches of the hail.

– Rio Blanco Ranch, located 45 miles east of Meeker, was opened for its 23rd season of its 42 year history by Harry and Cleo Jordan.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– There have been seven mountain lions taken in a six mile radius from the RG ranch. This year alone Gus Halandras has lost 57 lambs and eight ewes to lions.

– Connie Hughes, director of Rio Blanco County Nursing, estimates that 85 percent of the patients at the Public Health Nurse’s Office are teenagers.

– Complaints about juveniles focused on loitering at the 10th Street Bridge, in the swimming pool after hours.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Charles Warner, 17-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Warner, enlisted in the United States Army on April 3. On June 6 he reported for active duty and is now taking basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas.

– Until the mid-’30s, state and local governments across the nation collected between two-thirds and three-fourths of all taxes. Only one tax dollar in every three or four went to Washington. In 1966 federal tax collections and expenditures were 66.5 percent, almost exactly two-thirds of the national total.

– Miss Shirley Shaeffer became the bride of Donald K. Collins June 3 at 3 p.m. at a ceremony performed in the Christian Church in Rangely.

– Campus Theatre now showing: “Africa—Texas Style,” Tony Curtis, Virna Lisi and George C. Scott in “Not With My Wife, You Don’t,” and Jerry Lewis in a double feature: “Cinderfella” and “The Errand Boy.”

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Fire totaled the Hi-Way 64 Motel. Twenty-four out of 27 rooms were being used. Most of the occupants were energy and drilling crews. Fireman Boyd Millsaps found “Alice,” Amanda Morgan’s puppy, safe after the dog was trapped in the fire for several hours.

– The Rangely Police Department received a call that the Rangely True Value Hardware had been burglarized. Several pistols were reported stolen.

– Julie Tobiasson, 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Toby Tobiasson of Rangely, has been selected to compete in the Colorado Miss T.E.E.N. Pageant.

– A baby boy, Robert Alexander “Alex,” was born June 18, 1992, to Laura and Robert Mackey of Rangely. A baby girl, Kristen Marie, was born June 18, 1992, to Susan and Jesse Steele of Rangely. A baby girl, Ann Elizabeth, was born June 20, 1992, to Suzan and Cope Mitchell of Rangely.

