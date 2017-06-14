Days Gone By: June 8, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– LOST—DECORATION DAY. Man’s long overcoat; small gray and black check; cut p the back for horseback riding. Finder please return to this office. —Arthur Kincher

– The discovery is being made that many young men who have reached manhood in the last 10 years do not know how to harness and attach the horse to the buggy, crank the beast, step on the horse starter, engage the clutch and get across the country under one horsepower.

– Rube Ball has the popular Marvine Lodge ready for opening this week.

– Lark Craig, the sage of Danforth Park, mingled with this town friends midweek.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Miss Diana Amick, Queen of the Range Call Celebration, and one of her two attendance, Miss Terry Butler, will be busy attending the different rodeos and parades before Meeker’s annual celebration July 3 and 4. Miss Sandra Moody is the second attendant.

– Meeker’s population increased considerably this past week. We are happy to announce these new arrivals at Pioneers Hospital: Brooke Selene McKay, Scott David Benson, Samantha Kai Coulter and a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Bicknell.

– Headline: “County Shelter Plan Being Prepared In Case of Nuclear Attack”

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Ten percent of Meeker’s population is living below poverty level according to the 1990 census. At poverty level, householders are nearly $19,000 short of the $27,000 a year needed for the average mortgage in Meeker.

– It was the 80th annual Old Timers Reunion. And they jammed the Fairfield Center to eat, and hug and reminisce Saturday night past. “A grand gatherings,” as Rich Lyttle observed. “Time to drink a little and lie a little.”

– On June 3, one party was broken up at Paintbrush Park. On June 4, approximately 150 water balloons were smashed in the street by juvenile occupants of cars after the last day of school. Also on June 4, Gary Frickle reported his house had been decorated with toilet paper, the parents of the decorators contacted and the responsible person un-decorated the house.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Forty students received Rangely College degrees or certificates at commencement ceremonies.

– Mini-skirts are now available in all thighses.

– Congratulations to the Rangely Jaycees for their hard work in promoting the annual rodeo parade. Norm Hall makes an impressive announcer and Jerry Hayes and his cohorts gave countless hours to organizing the parade, financing the affair, promoting floats, etc.

– A family reunion honoring Mrs. Willa Rector of Rangely was held Sunday at the Rifle Creek Community Hall with 48 present.

– Rangely Police have been instructed to check the municipal swimming pool often during off-hours after three swimmers were found in the pool one night recently.

– Senior Spotlight: Clifton Domenico Matrisciano, Jr., otherwise known as Junior, has shown outstanding ability in many athletics. Junior will be married this week and plans on entering Rangely College in the fall, where he will begin his training as a future coach.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– June 7 through 14 is National Safe Boating Week around the nation.

– Krista Rice of Rangely has been awarded a Colorado Scholars scholarship for tuition and fees to continue her education in the physical therapy assistant program at Morgan Community College in Fort Morgan.

– Scout Master Harold Putney led Scouts Brandon Miller, Brian Stewart, Matt Dahl and Mike Carbone in the Scout promise as they graduated from Cub Scout Pack 151 to enter into Boy Scout Troop 150.

– A Rangely man was arrested at his home and charged with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, charges which could result in several years incarceration in the State Correctional Facility in Canon City.

