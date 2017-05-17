Days Gone By: May 11, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 125 years ago

– On motion the marshal was instructed to notify the management of all pool halls not to allow “kitty pool” to be played on their tables, nor to allow gambling of any kind or nature in their places of business.

– Yes, we have prohibition in Colorado. The bootleggers are so thick around Denver and other places there that they have to wear badges to keep from selling booze to each other.

– All citizens are hereby notified to clean their premises, thoroughly. The utmost limit for this work will be May 30th, and town will be inspected to see that this order is strictly obeyed, and failure to comply will cost you extra. By order of the Board of Trustees, Town of Meeker, Colorado. B.L. Nichols, Marshal.

– The Sanderson boys, Douglas and Kenneth, came in this week. Douglas has been in the Mississippi basin states for several months past, working for various electrical concerns and Kenneth has been on the Pacific coast for over two years. Both look well and have acquired valuable experience.

– Mantie Dangler of Buford, Ralph Hickens and Thed Jerome left this week to enlist for the war. Bert Taylor and Arnold Dougaard, who were among last week’s contingent, were rejected on account of physical defects.

– On account of his defective eyes, LaPool Strehlke failed to get into the aviation corps, but was accepted for the ambulance division and will leave for France June 2 to join the field forces.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– KSL-TV news director Ted Cavener interviewed Dr. Henry Coffer in Meeker last Friday afternoon. Dr. Coffer was here to discuss the proposed nuclear explosive projects in Colorado and of particular interest to people of this area, Project Bronco, a nuclear experiment in oil shale in the Piceance Basin.

– About a dozen Colorado State Reformatory inmates have moved into the Rio Blanco Lake for a second season of conservation-type activities, it was announced today by Warden C. Winston Tanksley.

– Miss Kathy Conrado, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Conrado of Meeker, has been formally pledged into the Sigma Chamber of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority at Western State College in Gunnison.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Powered by gold medal performances from Jennifer Phelan and the 400 and 800 meter relay teams, the MHS girls track and field team won the state 2A girls title last Saturday. It was the first state championship for the Cowgirls.

– The secretary to the school board went home at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. This is nuts. The board is notorious for late night meetings but this carries civic service to the ridiculous.

– Down at the Rustic Saloon the boys at the bar on Mother’s Day were buying Cowboys (Bailey’s and butterscotch schnapps) for any mother who walked in, because they were away from home and a tad homesick for their own moms, also ‘cause they are nice guys.

– When the sheep trail through town you better cover your tulips. A resident of Market Street reported that the sheep en voyage two weeks ago ate her tulips.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– The Rangely District Hospital will soon celebrate its sixth birthday. The hospital was opened in June of 1961 and has cared for 3,560 patients for a total of 16,784 patient days. In addition, there have been 386 babies born at the new hospital.

– Rangely’s Panthers came in second Saturday in the annual Northwest League conference track meet held in Rangely.

– Daily average production for the Rangely Field for the week ending April 15 was 45,252 barrels of oil.

– Plans for the Rangely Days parade are falling into place with entertainment for both young and not so young, according to the Rangely Jaycees.

– Between 50-100 people will be in Rangely some time next spring to help with the proposed nuclear experiment in the Mancos formation of the Douglas Creek gas area about 17 miles south of Rangely.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– It’s quite a shoot out when 121 schools represented by 605 contestants get together to see who’s the best sixth grade math team in the state. This year the Rangely Middle School’s team consisted of Aaron Parson, Michael Rasmussen, Josh Prater, Adam Pennell and Darrell Cady. These young mathematicians took the 10-county regionals to become the second sixth grade team to win the championship in the last five years.

– RHS senior Tina Hames came in third place in the 200-meter dash at the state track meet.

– The Rangely Elks held their queen contest last Saturday. The Queen’s Court are three of the best riders Rangely has seen. We are proud to present your new 1992 Royalty: Queen Jechelle Carlson of Rangely, first attendant Sonja Witbeck of Vernal, and second attendant Carla Bell of Rangely.

– The 29th commencement ceremony was held at the CNCC Hefley Gym on Saturday, May 9, 1992. One hundred twelve students were in the 1992 graduating class.

