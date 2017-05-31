Days Gone By: May 25, 2017

The Meeker Herald —

100 years ago

– Notice to wolf hunters: There is a band of wolves operating in the Thornburg region. For the next 10 days I will pay $50 per head for the destruction of the same. J.P. Wyman.

– Reports say they had two feet of snow in Leadville last Sunday. The Cloud City had nothing on us in the moisture line. We had two feet of rain here.

– Ed Wilber, pioneer of the pioneers, was in town Tuesday. Ed says if the old timers could refresh their memories they could recall plenty of spring seasons during the past 30 or more years when the spring was as backward and erratic as this. Guess Ed is about right.

– Be sure and show up for registration day June 5. Registration does not mean you will be drafted into the army. Only a small proportion of those registering will be called for military service. The large majority will be called on to perform other, and valuable services, such as taking care of the needed crops and turning out various military supplies. All can render the Nation great service no matter where placed. The Nation not only expects, but demands that all do their “bit.”

The Meeker Herald —

50 years ago

– Thirty-four members of the Meeker High School senior class received their diplomas during impressive commencement exercises held in the high school auditorium Tuesday evening.

– Cadet Harry Alva Tucker Jr. will receive his gold bar and second lieutenant’s commission in the U.S. Army at commencement exercises from West Point Academy June 7.

– Lorie Ann Crawford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Crawford of Meeker, is one-year-old today, Thursday, May 25. Helping their younger sister celebrate her birthday are her four brothers: Jay, 10, Danny, 8, Kelly, 6, and Stanley, 3.

– Michael McCrary, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer McCrary of Meeker, was recently advanced in rate to Gunner’s Mate third class. GM McCrary, serving on board the USS Ticonderoga off of Vietnam the past 19 months, is due home for a 25-day leave the first of June.

The Meeker Herald

— 25 years ago

– “The market for nahcolite could very possibly be a million tons a year before the turn of the century,” according to Bill Gunn, president of AmerAlia, who called from Australia to report on the company’s lease on Piceance Creek.

– Local Tae Kwon Do students were among the 160 competitors in the 1992 Martial Arts Championship in Grand Junction on May 2.

– Harry Watt and Kelly Sheridan took their maiden skydives on Sunday, free falling 4,000 feet in 30 seconds.

Rangely Times

— 50 years ago

– Commencement was held Tuesday night for 54 seniors at Rangely High School. Dr. Donald M. Luketich, professor of education at Colorado State College, was speaker at the commencement.

– This western Colorado town, which boasts one of the earliest rodeos in the state each year, will jerk open the chute for its annual Saddle Club rodeo June 2 and 3.

– On May 21 three Rangely young men were injured in a Jeep accident at 4:20 p.m. on Rio Blanco 2. Joe Mike Turner, 17, was traveling west in a 1947 Willys Jeep and ran off the roadway to the right. He swerved to the left, attempting to regain control, and skidded back onto the roadway in a side-skid to the left before overturning once in the roadway and 1-1/2 times off the left side of the roadway. Turner and two passengers, George W. Baker, 18, and Jay E. Rector, 17, were ejected from the vehicle, which caught fire.

Rangely Times

— 25 years ago

– Radio carbon results of 23 samples found in various hearths excavated at Hanging Hearths Shelter date from 390 AD to 1410 BC. The site is located near the Douglas Creek road approximately 15 miles south of the CNCC campus in Rangely.

– For the second year in a row Rangely captured the Top Town Cup in the ninth Maybe Annual Almost Meeker to Rangely Canoe Race.

