Days Gone By: May 4, 2017

May 10, 2017 Herald Times Staff Days Gone By 0

The Meeker Herald
— 100 years ago
– The war cloud darkens and draws nearer—U.S. must fight. Conscription has passed both houses, between the ages of 18 and 27.
– The very bad weather of the past week has caused great loss among the cattle.
– If a man is only halfway right the other half is sure to be wrong.
– Thomas Kilduff of Oakridge braved the weather Thursday and came to Meeker.
– Two young men, Bert Taylor and Melvin Park, came over from Sunbeam this week and signed up for the navy.
– Marriage, like golf playing, looks very easy to those who have never tried it.

The Meeker Herald
— 50 years ago
– Meeker’s Town Council Monday night accepted Marshal Sam Crom’s resignation and hired James A. Marinelli.
– Two small boys, ages 6 and 7, were reported by the Meeker Police Department as responsible for throwing rocks causing considerable damage to public and private property.
– Mr. and Mrs. Joe Collins of Calhan announced the birth of their son Lex Joseph Serger Collins, born Tuesday, April 11.

The Meeker Herald
— 25 years ago
– Earning the title of 1992 Range Call Queen is Trina Stout. First attendant is Katrina Theos. Second attendant is Lori Johnson.
– Tuesday’s elections for four of the community’s special districts found a little over 100 citizens casting votes on two of the ballots, while two others were cancelled after no write-in candidates file their intent to run.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago
– Fay L. Merry, unit superintendent of the Rangely field for Chevron Oil Co., will take early retirement.
– The Rangely District Hospital board of directors appointed Wayde Striegel to serve out the unexpired term of Joe Seebaum.
– Miss Dede Schumacher and Jay Rector received outstanding achievement trophies from Ed Chase, Rangely Masonic Lodge.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago
– Matthew Crookston, a sophomore at Rangely High School, was recently elected to serve as the Colorado FBLA state reporter.
– For the second year in a row the Rangely Panther baseball team is on their way to the state tournament in Colorado Springs.
– The Rangely Development Agency unanimously approved two grants for facade renovations at the Cowboy Corral and the new Lyle Gaurmer real estate office.

