Days Gone By: November 23, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– Josephine School Dist. No. 1 has purchased an organ. The instrument was paid for by proceeds from box suppers given by the teacher and pupils. Miss Thelma Fairfield teaches there.

– A number of Meeker cattlemen struck it just right on the Denver market last week, among them being Messrs. F.E. Sheridan, L.B. Walbridge, W.D. Simms, R.H. Crawford, J.L. Tagert, Med Burch and others. They got from $10 to $11 for their stuff. Goodenuf.

– Despite bad weather and worse threatened, the Meeker high school football team journeyed over to Craig, and was beaten—52 to 0—as expected. Considering their much lighter weight and lack of training our boys made a very good showing against Craig. The Meeker team was composed of Kyle, Smith (captain) Rea, Beemer, Soper, G. Peltier, Hahn, Walden, E. Peltier, Lyttle and Wharton.

– The people of the United States consume fully twice as much meat per capita as do the people of Europe. Dried beans, peas and lentils may replace meat in the diet to a large extent to the advantage of outdoor workers especially.

– Every time you go to the bank and make another deposit it is Thanksgiving, or should be; because your future is being made secure against want; your old age is being made comfortable and happy, and those you love are being protected against poverty or humiliation. Come in and start a bank account with a little money and make a big Thanksgiving. We add 4 percent interest. Come to our bank.—The Bank of Meeker.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– The highest awards on the county level were presented to Marcia Christensen and Bruce Dorrell who were named the Outstanding 4-H Girl and Boy and received the Danforth “I Dare You” awards during 4-H Achievement Night here Saturday.

– Five Meeker girls will represent Meeker in the Tri-County Junior Miss Pageant. Meeker contestants and the field in which they will present their talent are: Sally Lou Johnson, tumbling routine, Susie Romersberger, acrobatic number; Susan Sprod, tap dance; Peggy Humbert and Judy Buckles will each give a reading.

– Sixty-eight students at Meeker High School made the first nine weeks’ honor roll. Of these four seniors, and one junior, made straight A’s for the nine weeks period, The four seniors to get straight A’s for the period are: Chuck Bewley, Phil Jensen, Susie Romersberger and Theron Strickland. The lone junior girl was Diana Amick.

– Mrs. Edith Hart, who recently closed the A&W Root Beer stand for the season, plans to leave with the next few days for Auburn, Wash., where she will make her home for the winter with her son and wife. Mrs. Hart’s plans are to return to Meeker in the spring and again open the stand for the summer season.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Kathleen Sullivan was elected vice-president of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union at their annual convention in Denver Saturday.

– Rio Blanco County has moved one step closer to selecting a new landfill site to serve the east end of the county.

– The newest place to party is the hot tub at the Rustic Lodge and Saloon which is featuring apres work and exercise specials for romantics and sports enthusiasts.

– Mike Tate describes the 1992 Meeker High School wrestling squad as “young but tough.” Returning for 1992 are Ron Kelly Crawford and Chad Dare, who finished fourth and fifth respectively at last year’s state tournament. Also returning is Jacob Stewart, who qualified for state last year as a freshman. Another state qualifier, Tony Klink, is back this year as well, as are Tyson Ruder, Chad Morgan and Danny Quinn, each of whom placed fifth at the regional tournament last year.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Mr. Thomas Bruck, State Department of Health, met with the town council Monday night concerning fluoridation of the town’s supply of drinking water. The councilmen were shown a film stressing the importance of fluoridation in preventing teeth decay and explaining effects on communities with treated drinking water.

– Rangely’s candidates to be entered in the Tri-County Junior Miss Pageant at Craig Sunday are Marcia Christensen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Loyd Christensen; Cheryl Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles O. Clark; and Dede Schumacher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Schumacher.

– Timmy Collins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Collins, celebrated his 5th birthday with a big Pow Wow, Nov. 11. Little Indians who helped celebrate the occasion were Rusty and Jay McQuarrie, Brian and Christine Edwards, Dennis Burch and big brother David.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The purpose of this article is to respond to comments of citizens in the survey last spring about town services… There were other suggestions worth pursuing: 1. Fix up Main Street, particularly drives into stores. (We are trying; there is opposition.) 2. Correct intersection dips at stop light intersection. (This was done this year.) 3. Turn some of the vacant lots into grassy parks. (This is a good idea and ought to happen.) 4. More activities for teens and others. (Such as a bowling alley.)

– Mrs. Babb’s Dinosaur elementary school kindergarten joined the turkeys in a salute to Thanksgiving. The turkeys are the property of Brent and Pam Franklin of Dinosaur.

– CNCC’s women’s basketball had a 6-1 record/tournament championship.

– Christmas is just around the corner and the Light-Up Rangely contest is sooner than that.

– Rangely District Hospital is proud to announce the arrival of its new state-of-the-art mammography equipment. This equipment is unexcelled by any other unit on the western slope.

