Days Gone By: November 30, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– During the last two months 15 postmasters have lost their jobs because they kissed their female clerks. Doubtless a great many others are still holding on because nobody caught them at it.

– Our “Italian Climate” is living up to its reputation these days.

– Go to church tomorrow. See the announcement of services at St. James and Methodist churches on another page.

– Walter Oldland was acting as first vice president of the First National Bank this week. Walter is a good man wherever you put him.

– Lots of people who are not color blind can’t tell black from white when it comes to a lie.

– Fred Mobley and the boys spent Thanksgiving Day in town.

– Sheriff Lyon brought in two alleged horse thieves last week, which he captured at Moab, Utah, a few days previously. The names of the accused are Ben Mills and Burrell Watson. They had started operations on a small scale, in the Douglas creek region.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Did you ever pick up the paper and say, “Not much in the paper this week.” If you have, ask yourself this, “Did I call in the item about the guests we had, or the vacation we took, or the new baby our daughter had, or about Uncle Joe breaking his leg or … or … or …, etc.” Did you ever wonder why your neighbor’s vacation trip was reported and yours wasn’t mentioned? Chances are it was because your neighbor took the time to jot down a few words, or called to let us know the news. Please send or call in your news. We appreciate it and so do our readers.

– Meeker’s Miss Susie Romersberger’s ever flashing smile and friendly personality won for her the title “Miss Congeniality” at the second annual Tri-County Junior Miss Pageant.

– Actually the stores are full of shoppers these days which leaves us to remind you not to give all the velvet to the surrounding towns. Our merchants are here all year long. They extend you credit and are always willing to deal fairly with you. They not only carry as large a selection as stores elsewhere, but they also offer personal service and interest that can’t be found elsewhere.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Stage Stop, Larry Steiner’s new convenience store and gas station west of town, will host its grand opening this Saturday at 2 p.m.

– Todd Gerloff and Mark Shaffer looked like a pair of elves dressed in coveralls as they strung Christmas lights and garlands throughout the town on Monday.

– Jerry Oldland of Meeker was recently named to the Colorado All-State School Board by the Colorado Association of School Boards.

– The Western State College Mountaineers captured their second consecutive Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship this year, thanks in part to Shane Phelan of Meeker. Phelan was one of the Mountaineers’ leading rushers and had four touchdowns on the season.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Rio Blanco County crews completed resurfacing many Rangely streets last week, in the second year of a five-year project to repave streets and alleys of the entire town.

– Following a coordinated effort, Rangely’s Christmas lighting will be turned on Friday, Dec. 8. Some 15 local organizations have ben working together on all facets of this year’s holiday observance in what should be the biggest Christmas in Rangely history.

– Rangely placed only one player on the all-star aggregation. He was the 200-lb. senior Jay Rector and named as a defensive guard. Rector had been outstanding for the Panthers for the past three years. Receiving honorable mention were Panthers Mike Hutton, Joe Turner, Dale Stahlecker and Tom Suchar.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Last period on Dec. 1 had been in session only a few minutes when the phone rang at the middle school. The anonymous caller indicated that there was a bomb in the building. School Superintendent Bob Mullen was immediately contacted and he said the building should be evacuated and the police notified. By 8 p.m. Sergeant Dan Eddy was certain there was no bomb in the building and the okay was given that the school could be used normally again.

– In an RDA matter it was announced that requests for proposals to develop a supermarket on a 1.65 acre parcel in downtown Rangely were sent to the major chains, the convenience stores and the local grocery stores.

– Three Webelo Scouts were awarded their Arrow of Light Rank on Nov. 19 at the Pack meeting. They belong to Pack 189: Trevor Packer, Tim Gonzales and Isaac Byers.

Like this: Like Loading...