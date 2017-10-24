Days Gone By: October 19, 2017

Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– One day last week O.L. Banner and his younger brother, Frank, were walking in a cow trail, half a mile north of the old LaKamp ranch on upper White River; happened to see one rattlesnake; having a 22-rifle with them, commenced to fire; when the battle was over, they had killed 18 large snakes, some being four and a half feet long. By that time it was dark. Going back the next day they finished the killing, which was 22 more, making a total of 40 rattlers. Not a bad crop and a very good late harvest of rattlers.

– Our fellow townsman, F.N. JoHantgen, had the novel and rather unpleasant experience of being stunned by a lightning bolt while over at Rifle last week.

– The town authorities did a wise thing last week when they bought a light truck, which is being used by Marshal Clinard in hauling shale to surface Main Street.

– There will be a dance and box supper given Friday, Oct. 26 at the Josephine school house (Meeker-Rifle road) to help raise money for the organ fund. Everybody come.

Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– A course offering in sex education was established in January this year at Meeker High School. The subject was added at the request of the senior class.

– Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Morris and family have returned from a vacation spent visiting their parents who live in Wyoming and with friends in South Dakota.

– Mr. and Mrs. Bob Gutierrez and family returned Sunday from a week’s vacation visiting with relatives in Las Vegas, New Mexico, and enroute home with relatives in Pueblo and Leadville.

– Along with Fire Prevention Week, we are proud to report that this is National Newspaper Week. A speaker at a recent convention provided a humorous but classic example of one way to impress people on the power and influence of newspapers. A man had arrested for being drunk and disorderly with a lady other than his wife. He was asked if he’d rather have a picture of the event appear for five seconds on television, 20 seconds on the radio, or on the front page of his local newspaper. Ridiculous! Maybe. But the obvious answer tells it all.

Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– The Colorado Wildlife Commission voted 7-0 to go on the record to oppose Amendment 10 which would outlaw the hunting of black bears in the spring and eliminate the use of dogs and bait in hunting the bears. The commission noted that the population of Colorado’s black bear has been stable at between 8,000 and 12,000 for a decade.

– The Outstanding Junior 4-H Member awards were won by Kelcee Milton and Molly Bivens. Boyd Richardson won the Bonnie Hale Memorial Award for the sheep program participant who cares for his sheep in a loving way. Tom Pearce won the Livestock Judging Traveling Trophy. Mary Strang was named this year’s Outstanding 4-H Leader.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Newspaper Week! Probably the most impressive way for the public to learn what newspapers mean in their daily lives would be to have no papers printed during Newspaper Week – but that is not practical. The hometown newspaper is the living record of what happens in the thousands of communities across the land—marriages, births, deaths, social activity, politics, school news, legal notices, advertised products to inform customers … But over and above these material blessings, a free press, which is the background of free speech, is the average man’s guarantee of personal liberty, religious freedom and protection against political and judicial persecution. Dictators are afraid of a free press, hence they have a controlled press. The people read only what their rulers wish them to read. Try imagining if you can, what it would be like to live in a country where an editor dared not print a letter criticizing the political party in power, and where an editor feared to express an adverse opinion. Think of what a free press really means to you—life, freedom from political oppression, liberty and the pursuit of happiness under our Constitution.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Tourist season, I mean hunting season, has once again reached the Rangely area. During this time of year my attention toward hikes shifts from national forests to national parks and monuments. There are fewer people, no hunters, and lower elevation trails which avoid the October snow found up higher. I would strongly discourage anyone from taking a family outing during October in a national forest.

– Rangely got back in the win column last week with a 39-0 victory over North Park. Pancho Flores connected with Donavon Martinez for a 42-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

– Diane Slaugh was selected by random drawing from among the many hard-working Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) for the honor of VIPS-of-the-Month for September.

Like this: Like Loading...