Days Gone By: October 26, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– LOST—A black and white, long-haired dog, about 8 months old; has a black head and a bob tail. Return to Mrs. David Smith and receive reward.

– The notice which appears in these columns regarding Halloween deviltry means what it says. For several years past each Halloween has shown an increased disposition on the part of evil inclined persons (both large and small) to go out and wantonly destroy property of citizens. Warning: Stay at home and let other people’s property alone.

– NOTICE TO SUBSCRIBERS: During the past few weeks The Herald has been sending out statements to subscribers who are in arrears. All who have not made returns by the 10th of November will be taken off our subscription lists. We cannot carry exasperatingly slow subscribers or “deadbeats” any longer. We know this will put some to the painful necessity of begging, borrowing or stealing their copy of The Herald, but we cannot help it. It is a case of self preservation with us. Come “through” with your remittance; otherwise, when you “shuffle off this mortal coil” your obituary is likely to read like this: “John Doe died Saturday; he was buried Sunday; the heirs couldn’t afford to carry the remains over into a working day.”

– Mrs. J. C. Gentry and family, of Meeker, motored to Glenwood Sunday and returning spent Tuesday in Rifle.

– Without optimism there can be no health.—Horace Fletcher.

– Lessons in Voice Culture. For rates and reference, call or phone Mrs. Clerin Zumwalt.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– The death of an out-of-state hunter due to an apparent heart attack, two shooting accidents, one from a stray bullet, the other self-inflicted, and two youths who were lost, marred the opening five days of the big game hunting season in Rio Blanco County.

– Meeker High School students and teachers reporting for school Monday morning received first hand knowledge of steps taken by the law following the discovery of a theft. Sometime Sunday night an unknown person or persons gained entrance into the school and after a few hours of hard work left with approximately $280 in cash and $200 worth of checks stamped for deposit. Superintendent of Schools Bob King estimated property damage amounted to $2,000.

– Ted Stewart and Susie Romersberger, senior students at MHS, were crowned king and queen at homecoming festivities Friday, Oct. 20. Her attendances were Susan Sprod and Cindy Nieslanik. Other homecoming candidates were Kathy Parr, Frank Stewart, Barbara Lake, Jim Cook, Wendy Overton, Jennie Clapper, Rick Nieslanik and Margaret Jensen.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– After two nights of discussion the town board decided they would try to give town employees an incentive raise next year. The lump sum payment would replace any cost of living increase for next year.

– Bakersfield. Calif., hunters Bo Wilson, Joe Ferguson and Byrl Taylor hosted a community fireside party out at their “Hotel California” hunting camp in Josephine Basin on Sullivan Kelly Farms Oct. 18. Partygoers were entertained by the Eagles performing “Hotel California,” and other ‘70s hits, and Garth Brooks on tape, jack-o-lanterns carved by Cory Ruchti, a slide show on the Rio Blanco County Historical Society’s Old Time Threshin’ held out at the Grady Ranch on Labor Day, the in-person singing and guitar playing of Bob and Elaine Searcy, and the cowboy poetry of Bob “Wyoming Pete” Peterson of Rangely.

– Voters will decide Tuesday whether the RE-1 school district really needs the money and vote yea or nay on a 3 mill increase in the district’s levy. The increase if approved is projected to raise about $105,000 annually for the district.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– One of this season’s finest bucks this week was taken on Douglas Creek by Marvin McPhail of Ashland, Kans. The enormous head at 10 points on one side and seven on the other. Dressed out weight of the deer was around 140 pounds.

– The high wind Monday caused quite a lot of damage around the area, blowing down the new sign at Frank’s Texaco Station, electricity wires in the field, roof shingles, etc. Every day we cross our fingers that the bad weather will hold off another week until the blacktopping is finished but we’re living on “borrowed time.”

– A ski club has been organized this year. Last Thursday a meeting was held and this year’s officers were elected: President Gene Cooksey, Vice President Carol Pilcher, and Secretary-Treasurer Paul Pilcher. Mr. Clark is the sponsor. As soon as there is enough snow, the ski club will be taking a trip to Aspen to ski down the beautiful slopes.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– The appearance of downtown Rangely is improving, with the renovation partially complete. Local pride and motivation of merchants helps to stimulated business and sales. Actual work began to improve the appearance of downtown four years ago, according to Don Peach, Town Manager.

– On Oct. 22, three Webelos Scouts from Pack 189, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, earned the Arrow of Light: Brian Lee Morgan, Michael Gibbs and Christopher Lundgreen.

