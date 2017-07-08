Deer Gulch Fire

The Deer Gulch Fire was reported Saturday, July 8 burning 21 miles south, southwest of Meeker around 3:30 p.m. Visit http://facebook.com/BLMColoradoFire/  for more information or call the Peekaboo Fire Information line at 970-329-1008.

