The Deer Gulch Fire was reported Saturday, July 8 burning 21 miles south, southwest of Meeker around 3:30 p.m. Visit http://facebook.com/BLMColoradoFire/ for more information or call the Peekaboo Fire Information line at 970-329-1008.
