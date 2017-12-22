DeVore-Wedding, Michalewicz receive degrees from U. of Neb.

MEEKER | The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,505 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 15 and 16. Meeker’s Beverly R. DeVore-Wedding received her Ph.D. in educational studies, teaching, curriculum and learning for science education and she earned a mixed methods research certificate.

“I will postdoc in chemistry starting in January,” DeVore said via email. Joseph Michalewicz received a bachelor of science in agricultural economics.

The 1,488 graduates are from 41 countries, 40 states and Puerto Rico, and more than 160 Nebraska communities.

Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees Dec. 15 and one for those earning bachelor’s degrees Dec. 16.

