Dinner and a Movie in Meeker May 13

MEEKER | Call now for reservations to Dinner and a Movie in Meeker Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Meeker Veterans Community Center at 290 4th St. The Meeker VFW, Auxiliary, American Legion and ERBM Recreation and Park District will provide a showing of “Hacksaw Ridge.” Attendees must be 18 or older, as the movie is rated R. Dinner will be hot barbecue chicken or pork sandwich, chips, green salad and dessert. A suggested donation of $10 each will be appreciated with all proceeds to provide local student scholarships. Please call 970-878-3758 for reservations.

Like this: Like Loading...