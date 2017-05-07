Dinner and a movie in Meeker

MEEKER | Mark your calendar and call for reservations. Your Meeker VFW, Auxiliary, American Legion and ERBM Recreation and Park District will provide a showing of a recent, acclaimed movie, “Hacksaw Ridge,” at the Meeker Veterans Community Center across the street from Mountain Valley Bank at 290 Fourth St. on May 13 at 6 p.m.

This Mel Gibson directed movie is the story of army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Dos who, during WWII, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. It stars Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Luke Bracey and runs 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Please call 970-878-3758 to make reservations for the movie and entrée selection. We have room for up to 35 guests. You must be at least 18 years of age. The movie is rated R with many graphic scenes.

Dinner will be hot barbecue chicken or pork sandwich, chips, green salad and dessert. A suggested donation of $10 each will be appreciated with all proceeds to provide local student scholarships.

