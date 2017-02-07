Dinosaur Nat’l Monument visitor numbers up

February 7, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County 0

DINOSAUR | December visitation numbers for Dinosaur National Monument showed a 13.8 percent increase for the month over 2015 statistics, with the year ending with an overall increase over 2015. On December 31, recreational visits for the year tallied a total of 304,314– a 4.3 percent increase over the 2015 annual visitation.
The first four months of 2016 showed a decrease in visitation over 2015, most likely due to more typical winter conditions than the previous year. May through December all showed increases over the previous year. The 4 percent increase in visitation the monument experienced this year was on top of the 16 percent increase that occurred in 2015.
For more information, call 435-781-7700, visit www.nps.gov/dino or follow DinosaurNPS on social media.

Related Articles

No Picture
County

Snowpack delays Harpers opening

April 16, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0

Staff at Dinosaur National Monument continue plowing operations on the Harpers Corner Road with a new opening date anticipated for Friday, April 22. Related

No Picture
County

Vernal and Dinosaur Monument add two fun-loving dinosaurs to play with

April 5, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

DINOSAUR I Vernal, Utah, is launching a multimedia marketing campaign featuring the antics of two new fun-loving dinosaurs, Vern and Al, as they discover adventures in and around Dinosaur National Monument. Related

No Picture
County

Bear killed at campground

June 10, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

DINOSAUR I An aggressive black bear that was conditioned to human foods and habituated to people was shot and killed by Dinosaur National Monument staff in the park’s Gates of Lodore campground on Sunday, May […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*