Dinosaur Nat’l Monument visitor numbers up

DINOSAUR | December visitation numbers for Dinosaur National Monument showed a 13.8 percent increase for the month over 2015 statistics, with the year ending with an overall increase over 2015. On December 31, recreational visits for the year tallied a total of 304,314– a 4.3 percent increase over the 2015 annual visitation.

The first four months of 2016 showed a decrease in visitation over 2015, most likely due to more typical winter conditions than the previous year. May through December all showed increases over the previous year. The 4 percent increase in visitation the monument experienced this year was on top of the 16 percent increase that occurred in 2015.

For more information, call 435-781-7700, visit www.nps.gov/dino or follow DinosaurNPS on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...