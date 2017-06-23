Dinosaur Spectacular Photos

Related Articles
Hang gliding event this weekend
June 16, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
By Julie Noyes Special to the Herald Times DINOSAUR | Every kid fantasizes about what it might be like to simply jump off his roof with an umbrella and fly…and hang gliders live the dream […]
Hang gliding event draws more than 20 competitors
June 22, 2017 Niki Turner 0
DINOSAUR | Concerns that the Dead Dog fire would disrupt the Dinosaur Open 2017 hang gliding competition did not come to pass. More than 20 competitors took to the launch site at Cliff Ridge on […]
Leave a Reply