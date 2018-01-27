Dinwiddie receives recommendation for Merchant Marine Academy

By VICTORIA LASKER

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | Zach Dinwiddie, 18, a senior at Meeker High School, was one of 24 students statewide to be interviewed by Congressmen and received a senate-approved recommendation to attend the Merchant Marine Academy which in the future will ensure his placement into the Colorado Springs Air Force academy. Leading up to this accomplishment, Dinwiddie has maintained a 3.8 GPA, and received a multitude of academic awards, as well as athletic awards for his high school football and basketball careers.

“I have been given a wonderful opportunity and I plan to use it to succeed in the future,” Dinwiddie said.

The Air Force Academy is a military academy located in western Colorado, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County.In the public school rankings, the academy is ranked No. 3 nationwide. With an overall score of 81/100, The Air Force Academy has an acceptance rate of 12 percent.

He is the son of Mike and Karen Dinwiddie of Meeker.

Like this: Like Loading...