Do you have a Centennial Farm?

RBC | Farmers and ranchers who are eligible and interested in applying for recognition at this year’s Centennial Farms event can apply up through the extended deadline of May 15. Find the application at bit.ly/2pY5yAb.

Nominees must meet the following requirements:

– Farms or ranches must have remained in the same family continuously for 100 years or more.

– Property must be a working farm or ranch.

– Property must have a minimum of 160 acres—however, properties with fewer than 160 acres can qualify if they gross at least $1,000 in annual sales.

– Properties that have four or more well-maintained structures—which are at least 50 years old—are also eligible for a Historic Structures Award.

These farms and ranches will be recognized by History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture at a ceremony at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo in August and will receive a sign to place on their property designating their farm or ranch as a Centennial Farm.

This is a recognition program only, allowing Coloradans to celebrate our agricultural heritage and the families that make Colorado agriculture a success. No regulations come with this designation.

