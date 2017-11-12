Donation …

November 12, 2017

Chevron Donation ... On Oct. 31, Vickie Kurrasch, Operations Assistant for Chevron, was pleased to present a $4,000 donation to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office to help provide law enforcement support. Cary D. Baird, who is policy, government and public affairs field representative, said it best for all of us, “Many thanks to the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office and your commitment to serve and protect the Rangely community.” Nick Moschetti, Operations Superintendent in Rangely, also added that he is glad to able to work with the Sheriff’s Office and how much he appreciates what they do. From left is Patrol Sergeant Jared Lang, Sheriff Anthony Mazzola and Kurrasch. COURTESY PHOTO

