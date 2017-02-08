Don’t forget to renew brand fees

RBC | Livestock brands are vital to protecting Colorado’s livestock industry and are an important part of the state’s history and culture. The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Brand Inspection Division reminds brand owners that the brand assessment fee for the five-year assessment period beginning Jan.1 is due and must be paid by June 30.

The assessment fee is $300 and is good for the five-year assessment period. Payment must be received by the Brand Inspection Division at 305 Interlocken Parkway, Broomfield, Colo., 80021, by 5 p.m. on June 30. Postmarks cannot be considered. Payments received after that date will be subject to late fees and may result in forfeiture of the brand.

“Livestock inspection has been an integral part of Colorado’s agricultural history for more than 150 years. Inspection serves several purposes, including verifying ownership, deterring theft, facilitating the return of stolen or missing livestock, facilitating commerce, protecting livestock owners and financial institutions, and creating an accurate record of livestock movements in the event of disease outbreaks,” said Chris Whitney, CDA’s brand commissioner.

The Brand Inspection Division’s mission is to protect the livestock industry from loss by theft, straying or illegal butchering. That mission encompasses several responsibilities, including:

Preventing the theft of livestock, returning stolen or missing livestock, and investigating reports of both; inspecting livestock and verifying ownership prior to (i) a change of ownership, (ii) transport over 75 miles within Colorado, (iii) transport out of Colorado, (iv) transport to sale, and (v) transport to slaughter; licensing public livestock markets/sale barns, and inspecting livestock consignments before sale; licensing certified feedlots and administering the certified feedlot program; licensing and inspecting alternative livestock (domestic elk and fallow deer) and alternative livestock facilities; recording and administering Colorado’s approximately 32,750 registered livestock brands.

In fiscal year 2016 brand inspectors traveled over 1.1 million miles inspecting approximately 3.8 million head of livestock. For more information, visit www.colorado.gov/ agbrands.

