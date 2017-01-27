Douglas Pass Avalanche …

January 27, 2017 Jennifer Hill Rangely, Slider 0

With snow piling up Douglas Pass has been closed several times in the last couple of weeks with icy conditions and an unexpected small avalanche. Jen Hill photo

Related Articles

County

Open waters…

March 17, 2016 Sean McMahon 0

Unlike Rangely’s Kenney Reservoir, Rio Blanco Lake, which is 18 miles west of Meeker, may or may not have ice in the middle that would allow ice fishing. It would be tough to go ice […]

County

Safe driving practices around snowplows

January 1, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC | The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) encourages drivers to be aware of snowplow operations as crews are actively working to maintain the roadways. “In the past few weeks, several passenger vehicles have crashed […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*