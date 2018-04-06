Drug search at RHS comes up empty

RANGELY | Last Thursday the Rangely Police Department, assisted by the Vernal Police Department and Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a drug search at Rangely High School. The search did not turn up any illegal substances.

According to Rangely Police Lieutenant Roy Kinney the Vernal Police Department and Uintah Sheriff were asked to assist with the search because their dogs are trained to alert at the scent of marijuana whereas Colorado dogs are no longer trained for that substance.

Following the search the Rangely PD released a statement on Facebook saying, “The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernal Police Department assisted the Rangely Police Department with drug interdiction at the Rangely Jr/Sr High School today in conjunction with the Rangely School District.”

