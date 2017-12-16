Ducey appointed to Rangely School Board

RANGELY | The Rangely School Board appointed Casey Ducey Tuesday to replace board president Leslie Nielsen following her resignation two weeks ago. Ducey was one of two applicants to the board. According to Nielsen, the board chose Ducey because he was next in line in votes received during last month’s election.

