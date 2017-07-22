Editor’s Column: Crowdfunding our health

I’m waiting for permission from

the Daily Sentinel to share an

article about Savannah Edinger,

who has lots of Meeker connections,

and her recovery from a traumatic

accident on I-70 that left her

with serious burns and killed two of

her beloved horses. Our thoughts

and prayers are with her as she

recuperates. I can’t share the article

yet, but I can share the link to her

fundraising page: bit.ly/2u8jUNU.

On that note, the fact we—“the

richest nation in the world”—have

to resort to crowdfunding to care for

our sick, wounded and dying tells

me there’s something terribly wrong

with our societal values.

In an article in this week’s edition,

PMC CEO Ken Harmon said

much of the cost of healthcare—70

percent—can be attributed to

“lifestyle choices.” He has a point.

Obesity, smoking, substance abuse,

lack of exercise, poor diet and stress

contribute to multiple illnesses.

In my own household, 70 percent

of our healthcare costs have

historically correlated to accidents

related to exercise and outdoor

activities (aka teenage boys), and

women’s health issues with no

known causality, no viable preventative

care, and no confirmed diagnosis

without a surgical procedure.

The only lifestyle choices that

would have saved us money were

keeping my sons off the ski slopes

and away from dirt bikes. I tried,

believe me.

Start a discussion about how we

should pay for our nation’s healthcare

needs and invariably someone

will argue that people who suffer

from certain diseases or conditions

“brought it on themselves” and

therefore “we” shouldn’t have to

pay for their treatment. In my opinion,

it gets a little dystopian when

we start talking about who

“deserves” medical care and treatment.

How did we get to this point,

and how far will we, as a society,

allow that line of thinking to go?

Harmon

believes, and I

agree with him,

that preventative

care, patient participation

and

health education

could cut costs

dramatically.

But what do you

do when even

preventative care is unaffordable?

We lost our group health insurance

when my husband quit his corporate

job. Private insurance premiums

would cost more than half my

monthly income. Even though we’re

business owners, we don’t qualify

for a group plan because our only

full-time employees are also owners.

So we delay those recommended

preventative care items because we

have to take care of what’s already

broken before we go pay out-ofpocket

for a checkup or a recommended

test.

Our healthcare system is in a

quandary, and there is no simple

solution that will please everyone.

In the meantime, consider giving to

those crowdfunding campaigns. You

might need one someday, too.

n n n

The first magazine subscription I

ordered was to The New Yorker. I

was 12. I didn’t understand half the

articles, but that didn’t stop me from

sending my first article submission

to their New York, N.Y. address.

Somewhere in a box I have that first

rejection slip.

Scroll forward 35 years and I’m

emailing The New Yorker to request

reprint permissions for an article

about Rangely’s Tank. Seriously. The

esteemed magazine wrote an article

about the Tank after the Roomful of

Teeth concert (they don’t allow

reprints for 60 days, but you can read

the article here: bit.ly/2u8Ok2M).

Perhaps Rangely will become the

darling of the eclectic music community

around the world? It could happen.

Truth is, after all, stranger than

fiction.

Like this: Like Loading...