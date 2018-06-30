Editor’s Column: Why don’t we vote?

I’ve got a few elections under my belt now as editor and I’m seeing a disappointing trend.

As the newspaper, we’re less concerned with WHO you vote for (which is why we don’t endorse candidates), and more that you actually cast your VOTE.

Once again in this primary election—the first in which unaffiliated voters had an opportunity to participate—only a fraction of our county’s registered voters bothered to fill in a few dots on that ballot that came in the mail and return the thing (either in person, in one of the voting boxes or by mail). Out of 3,789 ballots mailed, only 1,683 had been returned by deadline.

That means a tiny contingent of the population is running the show. Our neighboring counties have had similar results.

I know I’m preaching to the choir here. Most of the people reading this are voters. Non-voters also tend to be non-readers. That says something, in and of itself.

Voting is a privilege and a responsibility we should cherish.

We’re posting another informal poll this week about voting (or non-voting) behavior. Check it out on our website.

***

We’re under a fire ban again, in one of the driest years on record. Sales of fireworks in the county have been canceled, Rangely opted to cancel its fireworks show over Kenney Reservoir, and Meeker is undecided (as of press time) whether the fireworks show will go on.

Our county and town officials are doing the right thing by taking the risk of fire seriously. I hope all of the people out there who’ve smuggled in illegal fireworks from Wyoming will stop and think before they decide they just can’t have a happy Independence Day without fireworks.

Sure, we all like fireworks and it’s a great tradition, but it’s just too dry out there to risk it. Consider your neighbors, your friends, and the safety of our firefighters and opt for a spark-free Fourth of July.

Like this: Like Loading...