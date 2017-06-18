Elams, Sanson, Back win Ladies Deerfly at Meeker Golf Course

MEEKER | Only eight team played in the annual Ladies Deerfly golf tournament, held last Saturday at the Meeker Golf Course, but Rio Blanco County teams finished in the money.

Cory and Trilby Elam finished seven shots behind Rifle’s Choate and Spaulding (70) in the championship flight of the tournament but finished with the best net score (57).

Meeker defending women’s champion Peggy Back, teamed up with Pat Sanson to win the first flight with a gross score of 73, four shots ahead of Meeker’s Jill Massey and Danielle Feola, who finished with the best net score (54) in the first flight.

The Meeker Golf Course will host the annual two-man best ball tournament this weekend, starting Saturday.

