Elams, Sanson, Back win Ladies Deerfly at Meeker Golf Course

June 18, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Sports 0

Meeker’s defending women’s club champion Peggy Back watches her partner Pat Sanson chip onto the No. 4 green during the Ladies Deerfly tournament held at the Meeker Golf Course last Saturday. Back and Sanson won the first flight with a gross score of 73. Bobby Gutierrez photo

MEEKER | Only eight team played in the annual Ladies Deerfly golf tournament, held last Saturday at the Meeker Golf Course, but Rio Blanco County teams finished in the money.
Cory and Trilby Elam finished seven shots behind Rifle’s Choate and Spaulding (70) in the championship flight of the tournament but finished with the best net score (57).
Meeker defending women’s champion Peggy Back, teamed up with Pat Sanson to win the first flight with a gross score of 73, four shots ahead of Meeker’s Jill Massey and Danielle Feola, who finished with the best net score (54) in the first flight.
The Meeker Golf Course will host the annual two-man best ball tournament this weekend, starting Saturday.

Related Articles

Meeker

Close competition in annual Ladies DearFly

June 9, 2013 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I Only 14 teams played in the annual Ladies DearFly golf tournament Saturday, but the competition was close. The two-woman teams were split equally into two flights and played in a scramble format. Related

Meeker

Cowboy Kickoff Classic golf tournament slated for Aug. 20

August 15, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I Many Meeker football players have been lifting weights, playing catch and attending camps this summer, in preparation of the upcoming high school season. Related

No Picture
Sports

Rangely golfers win Meeker scramble

May 3, 2015 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I “Everybody watched it snow for an hour, then at 11, we went out and had four hours of sunshine,” Meeker Golf Course manager Scott Bowman said of the weather delay of the three-person […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply